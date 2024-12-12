Martin Campbell, the director behind critically acclaimed James Bond films GoldenEye and Casino Royale, helms the action thriller Dirty Angels. The story follows an all-female commando squad sent into Afghanistan to rescue a group of schoolgirls held hostage by ISIS. Posing as members of a relief organization, the team finds itself in the heart of danger as it tries to figure out a way to free the hostages. Matters aren’t helped since the team distrusts one of their own: Eva Green’s Jake, who has a history in the field that doesn’t sit well with her teammates.

The ingredients for a high-stakes affair are all there and Campbell knows how to make an explosive action movie with his eyes closed at this stage of his career. Dirty Angels doesn’t disappoint in this regard – even having the audience question why Green hasn’t done more action before in her career – but it also stumbles into every cliche of a mission movie. When someone removes all the action sequences and bravado, they’re left with a lackluster story packed with cookie-cutter characters and predictable emotional beats.

Martin Campbell’s action thriller values action over story

Martin Campbell doesn’t feel gunshy in Dirty Angels. From brutal tactical battles to bloody hand-to-hand combat, no one leaves the film thinking the action undersold the movie. Green, in particular, kicks all kinds of butt as the rugged Jake. Seriously, don’t be surprised if the internet wakes up to her potential tomorrow and fancasts in more superhero roles after this gun-blazing and fist-bruising performance.

Reportedly, this film cost under $37 million to make – a smidgen by modern blockbuster standards – but it doesn’t look like it at all. This feels like a big movie by every stretch of the imagination and David Tattersall’s camerawork dazzles in every frame. For those unfamiliar with Tattersall’s work, he’s the person responsible for the cinematography on films such as Con Air, Die Another Day, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Needless to say, he knows how to shoot high-quality action at the highest level in show business.

It’s a good thing that the action catches the eye, because the drama snoozes. Yes, it’s high stakes, the characters are in peril, betrayals occur, and the terrorists act unpredictably, but this doesn’t feel any different from other movies with similar premises. Alissa Sullivan Haggis and Jonas McCord’s script could have benefited from further exploration of the tense and complicated political situation between all the parties involved. However, this is something the film tiptoes around and defaults to the cliche of the heroic American savior freeing the world more often than not. War is a morally ambiguous event where everyone believes they’re right for their own reasons, and much more could have been done to investigate the dynamic.

Eva Green and George Iskandar stand out from the pack here

Dirty Angels isn’t a small movie in terms of the actors on screen either; it possesses a large cast containing recognizable names such as Eva Green, Ruby Rose, and Maria Bakalova. Despite the star-studded approach, not enough attention or character development is given to anyone beyond Green’s Jake. They all come across like the trope-ish characters found in every military centered movie, uttering the same lines, and reacting in the same way. Even Jake isn’t written with too much depth either. Instead, the onus falls on Green, who once again proves she’s one of the most underrated performers of her generation, to elevate the character beyond the material.

The main antagonist is Amir, played by George Iskandar. Again, like others, there’s little character development or understanding about his motivations apart from the terrorist stereotype that Hollywood loves to portray on screen. That said, Iskandar puts in an outstanding performance and transforms Amir into a memorable bad guy. He makes the audience despise Amir for all the horrendous things he does and has everyone rooting for his downfall. Like Green, Iskandar makes the character better through his performance rather than what’s on the page.

Is Dirty Angels worth watching?

If someone is looking for an action-heavy movie to sit down and consume, Dirty Angels satisfies with its array of guns, fists, knives, and explosions. That said, one can’t help but feel like there’s a missed opportunity to turn this movie from okay to great. A little more refinement at the script level could have resulted in a picture for the ages. Instead, everyone will forget about Dirty Angels almost immediately after they watch it.