In the ever-evolving world of Sanctuary, where the eternal battle between Heaven and Hell rages, the most anticipated major update in Diablo 4 is Season 1 and the features that it offers. One of the core elements that has captured the hearts of Diablo fans for years is the concept of Seasons. This time-limited gameplay mode introduces fresh challenges and opportunities at every step.

With the imminent arrival of Diablo 4, the question arises: What carries over to Season 1 in this upcoming story? In this article, we delve into Diablo 4‘s seasonal mechanics, exploring the features and character progression that will continue from the main game to Season 1.

What are Seasons in Diablo 4?

Like in Diablo 3, Blizzard Entertainment will also introduce a fan-favourite feature in Diablo 4 – Seasons system. Players have to leave a part of their progress behind and start new challenges and questlines. In this way, Diablo players will stay engaged and entertained for hours on end to dominate the game just like before.

How long will a season last?

Blizzard has confirmed that each new season will last approximately 3 months. So, we will have 4 seasons a year. During this time, the players have time to solve all the new season’s content and prepare for the next one.

When will season 1 start in Diablo 4?

The exact date of Season 1 of Diablo 4 has not yet been officially announced, but it is estimated that it will begin at the end of July.

Eager to kickstart the new season in Diablo 4?

How Seasons work in Diablo IV?

Seasons are not like regular events; you will have to complete new story content separate from the main story. As well, Season 1 comes with a Battle Pass and a Season journey, which involves completing several challenges, objectives, and missions to receive valuable rewards.

Battle Pass System in Season 1

Image from Wowhead.com

The Battle Pass is a system introduced to reward players as they level it up. You can earn Battle Pass XP (Favor XP) by completing seasonal quests, participating in events, and other objectives.

There are the following 3 types of Battle Pass available in D4 Season 1:

Free Battle Pass – including 27 tiers, each with unique rewards.

– including 27 tiers, each with unique rewards. Premium Battle Pass – which costs 9.99$ and contains 63 premium tiers + all bonuses from the free battle pass

– which costs 9.99$ and contains 63 premium tiers + all bonuses from the free battle pass Accelerated Battle Pass – which costs 24.99$ and includes 27 tier skips + all bonuses from the premium battle pass + Wings of the Creator Emote.

However, if you bought the Deluxe Edition of Diablo 4, you can access the Premium Battle Pass for free. If not, you can buy any Battle Pass version you want from the D4 store.

Battle Pass Rewards

As you progress through the Battle Pass, you can expect to obtain the following rewards:

Free Battle Pass – Various Cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes.

– Various Cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes. Premium & Accelerated Battle Pass – more Various Cosmetics, valuable Smoldering Ashes, and Platinum currency (can be used to purchase rare Cosmetics).

Season Journey in D4 Season 1

Image from Wowhead.com

Moreover, when Season 1 releases, a Season Journey will also begin, where you will have to complete several chapters, each with different objectives. These challenges will be more and more difficult as you advance, but the rewards will be much more valuable. You only have to complete part of the available missions in the current chapter to move on to the next one.

A good aspect is that once you complete the objectives for the Season Journey, you also gain XP for your Battle Pass. Not all prizes obtained from Season Journey have been announced yet, but the most important ones will be: limited-time armour sets and cosmetic items.

What Carries over to Seasons in Diablo 4?

Only the following 4 features are confirmed to Carry between the Eternal and Seasonal realms in Diablo IV:

The Campaign

Mounts unlocked

Stat Bonuses from Altars of Lilith

Renown progression from discovering the map and Altars of Lilith

So, it would be great to complete these activities on your account to avoid dealing with them in the future.

Diablo 4 Campaign

To complete the Diablo 4 story, you must go through 6 acts, ending with an epilogue, each containing various quests which unlock you gradually all 5 zones: Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar. It will take you about 30 hours to complete the whole campaign, but you will never have to start it again in the next seasons.

Mounts Unlocked

Mounts are also an essential aspect of the game that can be carried to seasons once the Mount: Donan’s Favor Priority Quest is completed for the first time. Mounts can bring you a good advantage because, as we know, the Sanctuary is enormous, and you can travel much faster using a mount.

Stat Bonuses from Altars of Lilith

The stats from Altars of Lilith is another part of Diablo 4 that carries over to Seasons. You will gain the following bonuses after you collect all 160 Altars of Lilith available:

Strength +68

Intelligence +68

Willpower +68

Dexterity +68

Obol Capacity +100

Renown progression

Once unlocked, the map and Altars of Lilith are also unveiled for any future character created on the account. So do the renown points they come with or buy a renown service to get them completed.

What does not transfer to next Seasons?

The features that will definitely not be transferred in the following seasons are:

Character Levels

Paragon Points

Gold

Codex of Power

In conclusion, Diablo 4 Seasons promise to be an exciting and dynamic addition to the beloved Diablo franchise. With its innovative approach to gameplay and the introduction of the seasons system, the game offers players a fresh and constantly evolving experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned Diablo player or new to the series, the Seasons feature provides an excellent opportunity to dive into Sanctuary’s dark and immersive world. By reading our article, you should now have a clear image of what to expect about new Seasons in Diablo 4 and how to prepare for them. So, sharpen your blades, prepare your spells, and get ready for a new adventure.