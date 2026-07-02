Batman is quickly taking over the DCU. Between now and 2028, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have seven active projects moving through production: a new season of television (Batman: Caped Crusader), an animated film (Dynamic Duo), an R-rated animated trilogy (Batman: Knightfall), two villain-led spinoffs (Clayface and Deathstroke & Bane), a big-screen sequel (The Batman – Part II), and the DCU’s own long-awaited live-action debut (The Brave and the Bold). It’s the busiest stretch in the character’s screen history. If you’re wondering why the Caped Crusader keeps getting more real estate than anyone else in the DC lineup, the answer hasn’t changed in years.

Back in 2021, after the release of The Batman‘s trailer, the socials exploded. Many fans broke down the trailer scene by scene, trying to spot clues, while others nit-picked and complained about nothing (what’s new?). What was interesting, though, was the number of people who asked why Warner Bros. and DC continue to make Batman movies. Ironically, the answer can be found in The LEGO Batman Movie when the Brick Knight jokingly says DC is the house that Batman built. While he wasn’t the first big hero for DC, there’s no doubt that he’s the biggest right now. In most cases, his sales figures keep entire divisions afloat.

Simply Put: Batman Movies Make Bank

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Even the supposed worst and lowest-performing film in the franchise, Batman & Robin, was still the 13th highest-grossing movie of 1997. The numbers don’t lie. You put the Bat on a movie poster and the audience will flock to it. For a studio like Warner Bros., it isn’t about to turn down easy money because it’s “tired” of making Batman movies.

Also, let’s look at the comics side of the business. Back in September 2021, a Batman-related title appeared five times in the top 20 bestselling comics in a single month — and that dominance hasn’t let up since. Absolute Batman proved that. It often takes a major event book or brand-new #1 issue to take the top place ahead of The Dark Knight. So, it isn’t surprising that DC pushes out more Batman books every week since they’re guaranteed hits and the readers buy them.

In a supply and demand market, it’s evident that the world isn’t sick of the Caped Crusader just yet. If everything he touches turns to gold, you can’t blame the likes of Warner Bros. and DC from persisting with more Batman movies and comics. The moment the sales drop, however… Then, it’s a different story.

Batman Movies Haven’t Scratched The Surface Of The 80-Plus Years Of Canon

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

There are hundreds of stories begging to be adapted, featuring characters that haven’t appeared in the films yet. You could even go back a decade to find at least five good comic book stories that’d make excellent films.

In addition, Matt Reeves’ The Batman isn’t exactly throwing us another typical Batman vs Joker romp. Instead, it has the Riddler and Penguin—two villains who last appeared in a Batman movie over 25 years ago—and appears to be reinventing the characters for a new generation. Also, by the time of its release, it’ll be the first solo Bat film since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Remember, Ben Affleck’s Batman Never Got His Own Movie…

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In the same breath, you could ask where the criticism of Spider-Man is. Since 2002, the longest break between live-action Spidey films has been five years. In December, there will have been 8 Web-Head films in the past two decades, while The Batman will mark the Dark Knight’s fourth solo outing since the turn of the millennium. So, tell us again, who is overexposed here?

At the end of the day, the choice sits with you, the viewer. If you’re tired of Batman movies, the solution is easy: just don’t watch them. That said, there’s no point in being a killjoy for others who might be looking forward to them. Support what you want rather than complain about what you don’t.

That demand hasn’t cooled over the years — it’s multiplied. Seven Batman-adjacent projects are now moving through the pipeline at once from 2026 onwards, spanning three continuities and two of his most notorious villains. Whether that’s smart franchise-building or oversaturation depends on who you ask. Nobody’s arguing his box office pull anymore.

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Tell us, do you think more Batman movies should be made or not?