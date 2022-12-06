Now that players have completed the newly released God of War: Ragnarök, it’s time for the theories about the next game, God of War 6, to start coming in. There are about as many theories as there are players, as everyone has their own ideas. However, three that stand out on Reddit at the moment are catching some attention. So here are some theories on what the next God of War game will be about.

First Theory

The first suggested God of War 6 theory was by a Redditor that goes by the name of With-Cheese. Since beating the game themselves, they have started to think of some ideas about what the next match will hold for us. At the end of Ragnarok, Kratos is seen as a saviour, meaning that it could go in many directions. One suggested approach was that someone like a lesser god or even a mortal goes to Kratos to ask for his aid.

In this theory, the pantheon of the person who goes to ask for help has become paranoid and power-hungry, especially since Kratos has already wiped out two different pantheons, the Greek and the Norse. So if he were to go and save civilization from their own power-hungry gods, he would become even more of a hero.

Second Theory

The second suggested God of War 6 theory also came from With-Cheese and offers a slightly different route with the same premise. In this one, a paranoid pantheon, scared of Kratos’ strength and power, attempts to kill him before he thinks of going after their pantheon.

Either that or the paranoid pantheon kidnaps Kratos’ son, Atreus, in an attempt to find Kratos’ weaknesses so that they could prevent Kratos from killing off their pantheon as well, but this would drive Kratos even more, to go out into their land to find and save his son, possibly causing the downfall of the pantheon in the process.

Third Theory

The third theory was suggested by a Redditor that goes by Go_easy_on_me_folks and indicates that the next game won’t follow Kratos at all and will instead look to Atreus as the next God of War. Their reasoning for the theory is that Ragnarök made a pretty big deal of Atreus wanting to go his own way and Kratos having to let go of watching over his boy. Many other Reddit users agree that Atreus will probably be the focus for God of War 6.

Similarly, No-Arm-4522 suggested something similar: Kratos would be a fully retired and loved god in the Norse lands now that he saved them. They also pointed out that there are a lot of possibilities for them to follow because of how little has been explored about Atreus other than his prophecies. Things like how he can talk to animals, his half-giant abilities coming to the forefront, or maybe even some secrets his mother Faye had been keeping.

Hopefully, there will be another game in the series. Of course, it’s unlikely that such a well-loved franchise would end anytime soon, but we never know when Kratos might hang his hat.

What is your theory on God of War 6?