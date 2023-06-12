With the craze of waiting for information on the game itself gone, fans are now waiting for news on which characters will be a part of the roster for Mortal Kombat 1, the next game in the franchise, which is turning back the clock (literally, if you watch the announcement trailer), and giving NetherRealm a whole lot more room to play with. One thing we do know about the roster for the game is that Cole Young won’t be a part of it.

RELATED: From Arcade to HD: See the Classic Mortal Kombat 1 Characters in Jaw-Dropping Detail

Confirmed: No Cole Young for Mortal Kombat 1

While we are all waiting to find out which characters will be a part of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 game, Comicbook.com managed to wrangle an interview with NetherRealm’s Lead Systems Designer, Derek Kirtzic, while at Summer Game Fest.

While Derek Kirtzic wasn’t at liberty to share too much about the upcoming game, what he could share was regarding the protagonist of the 2021 Mortal Kombat game, Cole Young. Comicbook.com asked Kirtzic if Young would be featured in the game, and the designer basically said that the cinematic and game worlds wouldn’t be colliding any time soon.

Kirtzic responded, “We’re leaving that world to that world.” Hence, although the statement was short, it’s definitive that we won’t be seeing the young protagonist in the games anytime soon. That said, it won’t be the last time we see him.

RELATED: A Street Fighter Character Could Be Coming To Mortal Kombat Soon

Cole Young’s Future In The Franchise

Cole Young was first introduced in the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie as the film’s central protagonist. It is relatively common for new characters to be introduced throughout the franchise’s running, as many have been over the years; however, Cole was never part of any of the games.

With Mortal Kombat 1 cleaning the slate for NetherRealm, many fans had hoped that the franchise would start introducing some of the characters from the cinematic side, but Cole appears to be different. Luckily for us, we should be seeing him soon enough anyway.

Although it has been confirmed that he won’t be a part of the latest game, it doesn’t mean it will be decades before we see Cole Young again.

There is talk of a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie in production, which is said to have kicked off its film schedule as of this month in June. The talk says that Cole Young will be returning for the second film.

While no specific release date is mentioned for the sequel at this point, we should be hearing more about it as production progresses.

Mortal Kombat 1

Much to the elation of their fans, and with their full support, NetherRealm has just recently revealed that instead of a Mortal Kombat 12 game (which everyone has been waiting for), we will be getting a Mortal Kombat 1 game, effectively wiping the slate clean and restarting the iconic franchise.

Since there were hints of another MK game, fans have been theorising about what the roster for the game will look like and hoping that the studio will bring back some of the fan favourites and bring in some fresh faces. While fresh faces are still possible, we have been told that one of those faces won’t be Cole Young.

After what felt like years of waiting, Mortal Kombat 1 will release on the 19th of September, and will be available to play on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and even on PC.

RELATED: Mortal Kombat 12 Takes Us Back to the Beginning With Mortal Kombat 1

How do you feel about Cole Young being left off the roster for Mortal Kombat 1?