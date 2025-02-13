The six action-packed seasons of Netflix’s hit martial arts drama series Cobra Kai have been full of fierce rivalries, high-flying karate manoeuvres, and fiery romance. But as the actors prepare to say goodbye to their beloved characters, it appears that some of the on-screen chemistry could have been more than just acting. During the final season’s grand premiere, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser were seen sporting matching rings, which has sparked speculation that the two Cobra Kai actors might be more than just good buddies.

Given their brief on-screen romance in Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2, fans have been shipping the two actors, hoping their on-screen chemistry could blossom into a real-life relationship. Of course, this expectation was only fuelled by their close friendship and cute exchanges on the red carpet. However, neither Buchanan nor Mouser has ever verified speculations of a romance.

On Wednesday, however, the stars stoked rumours of a serious relationship once again at the series premiere screening in Los Angeles, California. Mouser and Buchanan reenacted a sweet moment they had at a previous premiere where they showcased matching painted nails, but this time, they showed off matching sparkly rings instead.

Some fans have suggested that the rings might simply be purity rings, while others think the two have secretly tied the knot. But regardless of the ring’s actual meaning, fans were convinced that the two young actors had moved beyond just friendship after Mouser kissed Tanner on the cheek.

This new development in their relationship may come as a surprise to many Cobra Kai fans, especially those who believed the young actress was still romantically linked to actor Brett Pierce, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2016. However, there had long been speculation of a possible split, as the last photo she posted with him was from Christmas 2019. So, that does leave room for speculation about her current relationship status with Tanner.

Since neither of the stars has confirmed or denied the current rumours, fans will have to wait patiently for any formal announcement or public appearance that could clarify the situation. Even though this could just be a simple miscommunication or a PR gimmick to generate more interest in the series finale, there’s no denying that Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser’s close bond has significantly heightened the anticipation for the show’s conclusion.

