Just days after turning 96, Clint Eastwood’s son, Kyle Eastwood, confirmed his dad’s retirement from acting and directing, bringing an extraordinary seven-decade career to a close. The news is a reminder that some of cinema’s oldest stars are still with us — and many are still working well into their 90s. They continue to prove that age is no barrier to staying active in Hollywood. Here is a list of some of the oldest living actors in Hollywood.

Mel Brooks, 99

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Actor and Comedian Mel Brooks is still making people laugh at the age of 99. The industry veteran is even slated to reprise his role as Yogurt in the upcoming Spaceballs sequel expected to arrive in 2027. Seems “the Schwartz” is still with him.

Dick Van Dyke, 100

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Dick Van Dyke is still one of Hollywood’s coolest actors. In fact, the 100-year-old actor, famous for his roles in Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show, recently appeared barefoot and dancing in Coldplay’s All My Love music video. The video was a tribute to the acting legend who turned 100 years old last December. If you follow him on social media, you’ll know he’s still meant to be in front of the camera.

William Shatner, 95

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Canadian actor William Shatner has a career spanning seven decades, although most of us remember him best for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. In fact, the 94-year-old actor has openly shared that he would be happy to reprise the iconic role if the script was compelling enough. That said, he has continued on with various other projects in the meantime. Clearly, Shatner’s goal is to “live long and prosper”.

Michael Caine, 93

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Batman Begins‘ Sir Michael Caine has one of the most impressive and diverse filmographies in Hollywood. Luckily for fans, the English actor is still taking on new projects (even if he reportedly retired). His next role is set to be alongside Vin Diesel in The Last Witch Hunter 2. Even if the movie itself doesn’t live up to expectations, you always know Caine’s performance will be top-notch.

James Hong, 97

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James Hong has starred in more than 600 films and television series throughout his lifetime and still doesn’t seem anywhere close to retirement. The 97-year-old actor still gets to entertain young fans as the voice of Mr Ping in the Kung Fu Panda series and recently demonstrated his acting chops in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hong’s influence in the entertainment business is definitely still felt.

Estelle Parsons, 98

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After six and a half decades of performing, Estelle Parsons still hasn’t let her age slow her down. You may be surprised to know that the 98-year-old actress is still flexing her comedic muscles on shows like The Conners and even using her voice to bring to life characters like Bibi from the Around the Sun podcast series. But having earned an Oscar for her role in Bonnie and Clyde and gone on to make a name for herself in comedy, Parsons has proven she’s an acting legend.

Rosemary Harris, 98

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Some know Rosemary Harris as Aunt May from the Spider-Man movies, while others know her from her extensive stage career, but no matter how you came to know her, we can all agree she’s a more than capable veteran actress. Although she may not be as busy in the industry as she once was, the 98-year-old English actress has never formally retired and is still performing on stage and on screen.

Lisa Lu, 99

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At 99 years old, Lisa Lu became the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2025). The Asian actress has still been very active in the industry, including a memorable role as the slightly intimidating head of the Young family in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians.

Clint Eastwood, 96

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

At 96, Clint Eastwood remains one of the most influential figures in Hollywood history. However, unlike several others on this list, Eastwood has officially retired from acting and directing. Even in retirement, his legacy as an actor and filmmaker continues to shape modern cinema.

With Clint Eastwood now retired, Hollywood’s remaining nonagenarian and centenarian stars represent a shrinking link to the industry’s golden age.