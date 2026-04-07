Hollywood is all smoke and mirrors. It’s been that way since the beginning. For people who spend their entire lives pretending to be someone else for a living, “tweaking” their age comes really easily. Still, some stars trick time itself with their looks. Here are 10 actors and actresses who are actually much older than they look.

10. Paul Rudd (56)

Image Credit: A24

When we talk about “ageless” stars, two names usually take the crown: Keanu Reeves and Paul Rudd. While Keanu has recently been slowly but surely embracing his sixties, Rudd remains oddly young for a man well into his fifties. Even in his latest film, Anaconda, you could totally believe he isn’t a day past 40. Sure, he’s showing a few wrinkles here and there, but you can still see some glimpses of that fresh-faced Rudd from his Clueless days when the light hits him just right.

9. Nicola Coughlan (39)

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Yes, Coughlan, who plays a teenager in at least a couple of shows, is actually pushing forty. It’s almost unnoticeable, thanks to her perpetual youthful glow that makes her look around two decades younger. She joined the cast of Bridgerton when she was 33, playing a character that was approximately 18 years old at that point. Many of her Bridgerton co-stars share her uncanny ageless powers, but Coughlan is a unique case of someone who still looks like a teenager as she approaches her forties.

8. Jared Leto (54)

Image Credit: Disney

Maybe it’s because of his “cult leader” vibes or his Morbius powers, but Jared Leto seems to have completely stopped aging. In fact, he looks younger now than he was when he starred in movies like Dallas Buyers Club. To many fans, he doesn’t look a day past his role as Paul Allen in American Psycho. Maybe he took a page out of Patrick Bateman’s beauty routine? It honestly wouldn’t be too surprising if he did.

7. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (35)

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Whether your first exposure to Thomas Brodie-Sangster was in 2005’s Nanny McPhee, 2013’s Game of Thrones Season 3, or 2014’s Maze Runner, one thing never changes: his eternally youthful looks. At some point, Brodie-Sangster found the Fountain of Youth, apparently. Unlike many young stars who radically change as they grow, he keeps looking the same, even in his mid-30s. In 2024, he married actress Talulah Riley, officially turning the kid from Love Actually into a fully-grown adult…even if he still has the same look he had in 2003.

6. Jim Parsons (53)

Image Credit: CBS

One of the challenges of establishing a long-running sitcom is how to deal with aging actors. We saw what happened with the “kids” from Malcolm in the Middle. The Big Bang Theory won the genetic lottery in that regard, as the main cast remained largely unaffected by age in its 12-year run. Among its leads, Jim Parsons stands out as a guy who just refuses to age. Even past his fifties, Parsons still exudes that Sheldon Cooper energy fans know and love – even if he’s usually rocking a cool beard now.

5. Patrick Stewart (85)

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If you asked anyone who grew up with the original X-Men film franchise, they would likely say Patrick Stewart has been in his sixties since at least the mid-90s. That “older” look gave Stewart the gravitas he needed to play commanding authority figures like Picard and Professor X. However, once he actually grew older, his looks froze in time. Whether you see him in Star Trek: The Next Generation or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stewart looks about the same, even if he’s reaching the second half of his eighties now.

4. Andrew Garfield (42)

Image Credit: StudioCanal

Garfield was already 28 years old when he played a 17-year-old Peter Parker in the first installment of the Amazing Spider-Man duology. That would make him about two years older than Tobey Maguire when he played Peter for Sam Raimi’s Spidey trilogy – and yet, it’s undeniable that Garfield sells the illusion of being a teenager a lot better. His fresh looks, even in his forties, have allowed him to play young characters virtually since he started acting.

3. Tom Cruise (63)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

For years, the internet has run with the idea that Tom Cruise must be a vampire. That would be the only way to explain how young he always looked. Recently, however, the Top Gun and Mission Impossible legend has begun to show his age. Still, even if some wrinkles finally managed to catch up to Cruise’s iconic sprint speeds, there’s no denying that the actor still has an impressive physical condition for someone in his sixties. Cruise still loves to partake in death-defying stunts for most of his films, and will likely still do so when he’s pushing eighty.

2. Jason Earles (48)

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Jason Earles was gifted with the perfect mid-2000s teenage hair. That’s the only way to explain how he played a 16-year-old in Hannah Montana when he was already 29. Earles recently revealed that he lied about his age when he auditioned for the role, telling the producers he was only 18 – when he was actually 28 and already married. Earles played Jackson in Hannah Montana until he was 34, when the show finally concluded. The truth is that, even as he’s rapidly approaching his fifties, Earles still looks as young as ever, and could easily pass for someone in his early thirties.

1. William Shatner (95)

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For a man who’s approaching a century of life, William Shatner hardly looks a day over seventy. Whether he’s seen driving around Los Angeles (while eating cereal out of a bowl) or celebrating his 95th birthday with a cigar on the beach, our beloved Captain Kirk simply refuses to grow old. He’s now older than John Williams and is just a bit younger than Clint Eastwood, but if you saw all of them together, you’d think Shatner belonged to a completely different generation. For a man born before WWII, William Shatner looks as fresh now as he did in his last days aboard the Enterprise.

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