If you’ve watched an episode of Disney Junior or Disney+’s Bluey, you’ll know just how easy it is to fall in love with the adorable characters. Here we rank the best of them.

Preschool cartoons and shows are a great way to help the younger ones develop their senses, as well as help them be more sociable and keep them entertained. For some reason or another, there is one name that has been on every kids’ TV channel for years and that is Bluey. As you can probably guess by the name, the award-winning show has a blue anthropomorphic dog in it.

Well, one thing every good preschool cartoon has in common is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. After all, chances are that the parents are also going to be watching a lot of it. And of course, when one of these cartoons is actually great, it can be genuinely enjoyed by people of all ages.

So with this in mind, here we will go through and rank the top ten favourite Bluey characters. This isn’t just a ranking of the most popular characters, but rather a real look at who was the best.

They all have their unique personalities and their own character traits, so we thought of a way that’s fair to all of them. Not taking into consideration elements like the number of appearances, episodes revolving around them, or something like that that could cut off the chances of many characters. Instead, we’re going by their personalities, and how much they add to the show as a whole. It seems to be the fairest way to do this and we think it gives more credence to the fact that what we’re looking at is really the best of the bunch!

We’ll start with number 10 and work our way up to the winner. So without further ado, let us get into our first choice for the best Bluey characters!

10 Buddy

To be honest we were not going to include Buddy here. He has a few fun moments here and there but most of his jokes revolve around picking his nose. But he’s just so cute and unique we needed to add him.

9 Socks

He’s the youngest character in the family. At first, he comes across as a spoiled brat, but as the episodes pass he’s been getting better and funnier. Even though he’s still pretty young, he loves and appreciates his family a lot.

8 Rusty

He’s a great friend, even though he can be overlooked sometimes, he does get his spotlight moments. He stands out definitely with his cool-coloured design. It’s not always, but the moments he does get the spotlight and becomes the centre of attention, it can get crazy and fun. It’s always good to have him around. He is definitely one of the popular Bluey characters.

7 Chloe

She’s one of the best and most loyal friends Bluey has. She’s upbeat and is always supportive, and definitely a fun character. When you need a friend you can count on, Chloe could be one of your best choices. She’s always there when you need her, and likes to go on any adventure you could imagine.

6 Honey

One of the main friends of Bluey, she’s a smart little beagle that’s always up for an adventure and always has an assertive comment to make. She’s also here because it’s probably the best and cutest design in the entire show. Honey is one of our favourite Bluey characters.

5 Mackenzie

He’s such a fun character to watch, and always adds a lot to the formula of the episodes he appears in. Has a good rivalry with Bluey, which creates good competitive situations. Also, Mackenzie tends to be one of the most popular characters among the fans of the show. He has some of the coolest ideas, and every day becomes an adventure when you have him around. Not to mention that for some reason the animation team really seems to love this character, as it gets some of the best and most expressive faces in the show.

4 Bingo

Even though constantly left out and considered the less social one of the friends, deep down she’s a curious, independent, and solid character with lots of potentials. Even though Bingo can seem a little quiet, she knows how to stand up for herself, she has a strong personality you just can’t push around.

3 Chilli

She’s most of the time the voice of reason. She’s a great mom, always encourages her loved ones, and adds a lot of important heartwarming moments to the show. One of her main roles in the show is to be a balance between all the crazy adventures and being more responsible. However, Chilli (voiced by Melanie Zanetti) is not a boring, overprotective mom, she does like to have fun and teaches her kids the right ways. We can’t imagine Bluey without this character.

2 Bluey

Well, it has to be a surprise that Bluey Heeler is not number one on the list. She’s the main character here, she’s a great leader and a solid character. Even though sometimes Bluey can pass as a little naive, being the main character of the show it is really expected of her, as she’s the center of the lessons to be taught most of the time. One of the interesting things about her is that she can be a little selfish, but we have to keep in mind she’s a little kid, and she behaves like a girl that likes to go on adventures and play with her friends.

1 Bandit

Bandit (voiced by David McCormack) is the real MVP here, not only does he add a lot of comedic content to the show, but also he’s such a great dad. Even though in many cartoons dads aren’t as present as the moms, Bandit is a solid good father, he knows how to overcome failure and always looks at the bright side. And this is why he gets to be the number one character on our ‘best Bluey characters’ list!

Tell us, who are your favourite Bluey characters?