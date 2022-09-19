The fear of artificial intelligence going rogue is at the root of Blank. However, this 2022 sci-fi film dares to stray from the confines of its genre, taking inspiration from other films such as The Shining and Misery. As a result, there’s a deeper film below the surface that should connect with a host of people.

The premise of Blank

Writer’s block is a topic that’s been tackled many times before. Some people advise all that’s necessary is to put down the work for a while and come back to it with fresh eyes. Others say you should drink camomile tea (or is that for when you can’t sleep?). In Blank, Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) decides the best way to deal with her bout of the dreaded block is to go on a writing retreat. However, this writer-friendly house isn’t simply a cosy place by the ocean or in a forest – it’s a fully AI-operated location that blocks out the outside world.

But what happens when the AI goes faulty and her android assistant, Rita (Heida Reed), won’t let Claire leave until all the words are on the page?

The hidden meaning of Blank

For writers, there’s a bit of hidden humour in Blank. There are a plethora of apps and programs that don’t allow you to access anything else on your computer until certain word or time goals are met. Blank takes inspiration from this, as the power to leave does remain in Claire’s hands – just as long as she puts her fingers to the keyboard.

Yet, Blank isn’t only a cleverly disguised caricature of writers and their wordy woes; it’s a psychological dive into what the blockers might be. Through the experience of being locked up in a location with nowhere else to go, Claire is forced to deal with her troubled past, which proves to be one of the main reasons for her struggles. In the end, though, the revelation of her true issue is sure to shock the viewer who never saw it coming.

Blank is a character study disguised as sci-fi

Even though Blank is rooted in sci-fi, it’s a small-scale film. Director Natalie Kennedy finds a clever way of hiding the lack of a big budget by exploring the sci-fi themes that don’t require spaceships and other worlds. The film is clean, clinical, and tightly pieced together, as it stays focused on Claire and her demons.

For people who enjoyed solitary films like Moon and Gravity, Blank will be right down their alley. It’s a smart character study hidden under the guise of sci-fi. While this might disappoint those who are expecting high-tech gun battles and sprawling cyberpunk worlds, the film will satisfy the more discerning audience who value theme and substance over flash and style.

Overall sentiments

Blank is a surprising, thought-out, and provocative film. This isn’t Panic Room set in the future with malfunctioning robots; it’s more a drama about coming to terms with the problems that impact the ability to move forward and take accountability for one’s actions. Keep a close eye on Kennedy’s name, as this director will be in massive demand if the right people discover this film and its outstanding execution.