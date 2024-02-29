Summary:

It’s time to head over to our favourite place – the complex, weird, and magical world of Reddit. This time, we’re gonna survey the chatbox landscape and attempt to uncover what Reddit thinks are the best games of all time. Remember, these entries are not based on one definitive Reddit list but collate various popular lists and users’ responses to these lists and see what pattern emerges.

Everyone’s choices vary and differ from one another over there, but when you take a bird’s eye view and scan popular rankings for the best games ever, a picture forms. The best games of all time peek through because the same games appear repeatedly. Our choices pool together these often occurring entries, and voila, the list of the best games according to Reddit is served.

15. The Last of Us

A phenomenon in the gaming and television worlds, The Last of Us has been hailed for its moving storyline, fleshed-out and compelling characters and the game’s fantastic eerie horror-survival setting in a ravaged landscape swarming with cannibalistic zombies. The game’s success is in the post-apocalyptic plot, visuals and gameplay, which mixes direct combat with stealth in just the right measure.

14. Mass Effect 2

The second game is more ambitious and better than the original. The game occurs within the Milky Way galaxy during the 22nd century, where humanity is threatened by an insectoid alien race known as the Collectors. Players assume the role of Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier who must assemble and gain the loyalty of a diverse team to stop the Collectors in a suicide mission.

The combat is more satisfying than before and offers a more engaging role-playing experience. The complex characters that make up the team give players an experience with more depth and allow the action to be viewed from various points of view. Mass Effect‘s visuals and atmosphere were also highly praised and considered a high point in the series.

13. Super Mario World

Help Mario and Luigi in their quest to save Princess Peach and Dinosaur Land from Bowser and the Koopalings. Super Mario World is a 2D side-scrolling adventure. The game was a kaleidoscope world brought to life compared to its 8-bit predecessors.

The gameplay is excellent and responsive, far superior to previous releases, and it was the first time players met the lovable Yoshi. Super Mario World is filled with many fun and intricate levels, keeping you engrossed. The soundtrack is fantastic, and there is so much to uncover and explore in this classic 16-bit game.

12. Batman: Arkham Asylum

Reviewing Batman: Arkham Asylum, Reddit user Antonio R35 had this to say, ‘I have played City, Knight and Asylum at least 5 times each. Every one of those games is still a 10 out of 10 game, but in my opinion, Asylum is just the most replayable. Asylum is the only game where I enjoy the entire experience.’

This critically acclaimed release offered gamers a perfect blend of fighting, stealthy exploring, and detective work. The storyline is engrossing, and the overall atmosphere the game is cloaked in makes it so much fun and exciting to play. Moving silently around the Asylum and taking down bad guys so smoothly made you feel exactly like the Dark Knight.

11. The Last of Us Part 2

Reddit thinks that Part 2 is better than Part 1. Grayfox127 sure seems to think so. He wrote, ‘Last of Us 2 improved [on the first game] in every single aspect.’ Other users praised it, saying the game blew them away and was everything they wanted from the first game and more.

Players can choose between Ellie and Abby as they navigate post-apocalyptic America, fighting zombies and human enemies using stealth, improvised weapons and firearms. Abandoned buildings and overgrown malls give plenty of opportunity for exciting stealth missions. Ellie’s ability to run, jump and fight is seamless, making picking off opponents fun. The compelling storyline and thrilling gameplay make this one of the best games ever.

10. Half-Life 2

You’re Gordon Freeman, a fighter in the resistance seeking to liberate Earth from the alien Combine empire. Like the first game, Half-Life 2 turned the first-person shooter genre on its head. Its exciting gameplay was immersive, and as the silent protagonist, Freeman, you are thrust into the action of killing aliens in a game world that reels you in as you struggle to gain the upper hand.

The game’s graphics and setting (it looks something like Eastern European, probably Russia) looked great, but better yet was the post-apocalyptic atmosphere the game evoked. Weapons like the Gravity Gun are so much fun to use, shooting antlions while trying to decipher what the heck is going on and what it all means. Your point of view is strictly from Freeman’s perspective, and you must find various clues to successfully navigate the conflict.

9. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Before Netflix captivated viewers with the series, gamers were enthralled by the adventures of Geralt of Rivia as he seeks his adoptive daughter in the run from the supernatural and otherwordly Wild Hunt. The depth and size of the open-world players can explore is enormous, with each region in a landmass called the Continent having quests and activities for players to immerse themselves in.

The plot is epic, and the visuals are great still today. At the same time, unique and captivating characters exist in a beautiful world rich with detail and exciting locations. Stepping into the shoes of Geralt, you’re transported away to curious cities teeming with life, desolate villages ravaged by war and dense woods and forests littered with fascinating creatures.

8. Final Fantasy VI

Released in 1994, this sixth Final Fantasy instalment has one of the best stories ever for an RPG. The captivating tale of a group of rebels that seek to overthrow an imperial dictatorship still resonates with gamers looking for something with depth.

The setting is not just medieval fantasy but also uses steampunk themes and influences. Unlike other RPGs, which feature one main character, Final Fantasy VI features 14 playable characters, each with unique personalities, motivations and backstories.

Choosing different characters enables players to experience the story from multiple viewpoints and angles, making the game far more nuanced and enjoyable than your average RPG. The slick steampunk aesthetic, fleshed-out characters, varied weapons and items to use in combat, and top-notch soundtrack are all elements that stand out and make this one of Reddit’s favourite games.

7. Elden Ring

Elden Ring is very different from many other open-world games. From the very start of your adventure, you can explore freely and do whatever you want as a character called a ‘Tarnished’. Still, eventually, you have to find the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring is a masterpiece in gameplay and storytelling with a vast, intricate world filled with lore and mystery that is completely absorbing. This depth and intricacy are primarily due to the game drawing on influences from the ancient Celtic, Norse, Greek, Slavic, and even Japanese cultures. J.R.R. Tolkien and his Lord of the Rings mythology are also heavily drawn upon.

Elden Ring is slow to reveal all its cards compared to other RPG games. Players must uncover the secrets of the world and their own destiny. The path players take, and their decisions influence the story’s development, leading to multiple endings. Elden Ring has everything a successful action RPG should have: thrilling fights, a vast world, mysterious locations, exciting and well-developed characters, a range of character development options, and phenomenal visuals.

6. Red Dead Redemption 2

Refined gamers quickly tell you that Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ Magnum Opus – a startling exploration of the last days of the old West. From the striking frontier landscapes to the complex details of its characters, this open-world Western masterpiece sets an unparalleled standard for immersive storytelling, exploration, and gameplay.

The world of Red Dead Redemption feels alive with spectacular vistas and immersive landscapes that take you away. Meticulous attention to detail for animals in the wild and NPCs in the towns give a vivid sense of realism that blows you away. After the visuals knock you out, the story about redemption and fighting against modernity will knock on the door of your heart.

Players feel like they are really in the past as outlaw Arthur Morgan, a Van der Linde gang member, who must deal with the decline of the Wild West while attempting to survive against government forces, rival gangs, and other adversaries.

5. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Skyrim is the northernmost province of Tamriel, a continent on the planet Nirn. Its central story focuses on the Dragonborn and their quest to defeat Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon prophesied to destroy the world. Players complete quests and develop their character throughout the game by improving skills. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim continues the open-world tradition of its predecessors by allowing the player to travel anywhere in the game world at any time and ignore or postpone the main storyline indefinitely.

The Elder Scrolls is one of the best combinations of role-playing, fantasy, accessibility, and action games on a vast scale. The scenery and graphics are superb, while the other aspects are so well done, from the main quests to the side-quests, the guilds and the freedom to explore this wonderful world.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Reddit user Funkmasta Kazper says of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, ‘The quintessential 3rd person adventure game. It paved the way for all future 3D, 3rd person games and is still a thoroughly enjoyable experience today. The pacing is excellent, the world is colourful and intriguing, and the gameplay and puzzles are fun.’

Players control Link as he goes on a quest through Hyrule to stop the evil king Ganondorf by travelling through time and navigating dungeons and an overworld. The game introduced features such as a target-lock system and context-sensitive buttons, which have since become standard in 3D adventure games. Interestingly, players must play songs on an ocarina to progress.

Ocarina of Time was acclaimed by critics and consumers, who praised its visuals, sound, gameplay, soundtrack, and writing and won several awards and accolades. It has been ranked by numerous publications as the greatest video game of all time. It is the highest-rated game of all time on the review aggregator Metacritic.

3. Super Mario 64

Considered one of the greatest games of all time, Super Mario 64 was a crowing achievement for Nintendo when it was released in 1996. Critics praised its gameplay, which used an immersive, dynamic camera system to place gamers in the action. Its revolutionary 3D design influenced so many other games later on.

Super Mario 64′s character movements weren’t perfect. Still, overall, they were so smooth and a pleasure to play that even today, they hold up even better than many modern games. The best way to describe the game is one word: fun! The game is a pleasure, from the movements to the absorbing art design, music, and world-building. It gets so many of the basics right for what a 3D action-adventure game should be. As Rockstar co-founder and Grand Theft Auto V co-writer Dan Houser put it: “Anyone who makes 3-D games who says they’ve not borrowed something from Mario or Zelda [on Nintendo 64] is lying.”

2. Tetris

The humble old-timer Tetris is high on this list because everyone loves it, especially the picky gamers on Reddit, who know a good game when they play it. Tetris was invented by a Russian computer scientist, Alexey Pajitnov. The game is so simple: put everything in place, and all will be well. But far from being boring, it soon becomes completely addictive. Pajitnov was so engrossed he couldn’t stop playing long enough to finish programming the game. Casual gamers love it, and hardcore gamers become obsessed with it. The game has swept the world and become a phenomenon since its release in 1984.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Edge magazine called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is ‘the ultimate synthesis of creativity and technology, indistinguishable from magic.” Greg Lobanov, developer of beloved indies Chicory and Wandersong, says “Every year it gets harder to do anything that actually feels ahead of the crowd or that legitimately pushes the medium forward. It’s hard to imagine right now that we’ll see anything land a leap as ambitious as Breath of the Wild again’ ( via GamesRadar ).

Critics praised Breath of the Wild’s open-ended gameplay, open-world design, and attention to detail, which gave players fantastic options to explore Hyrule, collect items, solve puzzles and go on exciting side-quests. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes mechanics and intricate designs from other games like Skyrim and Shadow of the Colossus and incorporates them to offer an experience few other games can match.

Do you agree with Reddit on their decision of the best games of all time? What would you have included in this list?