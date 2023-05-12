With power at a premium in South Africa, we’re often left needing to find solutions around these challenges. While consumers are presented with many options for home and office use, it’s also worthwhile to start looking at more portable options as well. Smartphones have become even more crucial recently, adding support to our working day even when the power goes out. With the range of Xiaomi Power Banks, there are plenty of solutions to meet your requirement, portability and budget.

The range of Xiaomi Power Banks offer great value, as well as supporting a host of modern technologies. If you’re looking for 50W fast-charging options, increased battery capacity or a simple solution to add flexibility to your workday, there is an option available for you. Here are five power bank solutions for consumers to consider, given their specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 10,000mAh 10W Power Bank

As the name indicates, this power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It has a Li-Poly, rechargeable battery with both Type-C and microUSB ports.

Additionally, the unit also offers 10W fast-charging support, with low-current charging for devices such as headphones, fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The power bank is carries an affordable retail price of R399 and is available at Takealot and Makro. This is the perfect entry-level power bank for those on a strict budget.

Xiaomi Redmi 20,000mAh 18W Fast-Charge Power Bank

Upping the game a touch is the Xiaomi Redmi 20,000mAh with its Li-Poly battery. It also includes both Type-C and microUSB ports and fully recharges in 7-10 hours.

It offers dual USB charging for up to two simultaneous device charges. Both of these feature 18W fast-charging support for good measure, along with low-current charging for smaller devices.

It has a recommended retail price of R799 and is also available from Takealot and Makro.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh 22.5W Fast-Charge Power Bank

If you’re looking for a reliable fast-charging power bank, then Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh 22.5W is the option for you. It is an everyday device offering great portability and capacity.

As with the other units, this offers low-current charging support for certain devices. However, it takes things up a notch with its 22.5W fast-charging capabilities, along with a 10,000mAh capacity from its Li-Poly battery

The power bank is available at both Takealot and Makro with an RRP of R499.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh 22.5W Fast-Charge Power Bank 3

Xiaomi offers a second 10,000mAh with 22.5W fast-charging support. It includes similar features while being ultra-portable with its lightweight design.

It weighs just 200g, which is lighter than many modern smartphones, and is compact enough to fit into the palm of your hand or your pants pocket. This is the ultimate power bank for users who are always on the go or frequently travelling.

This power bank variants is again available at Takealot and Makro. It carries a suggested retail price of R599.

Xiaomi 20,000mAh 50W Fast-Charge Power Bank

For power users, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the Xiaomi 20,000mAh power bank. With its 50W fast-charge option, it’ll get you fully powered and back to doing what you do best in no time.

It utilises Type-C support for input and output for its 50W fast-charging offering. With its high-end capacity, it’s powerful enough to charge various notebooks and MacBooks. Additionally, it also offers low-current charging for smaller devices.

If you’re looking for a professional option, then this is the power bank to get your hands on. It carries an RRP of R1,499 and is available at Makro and Takealot.

Whether you’re a power user or looking for an entry-level offering, the range of Xiaomi Power Banks provides all the options you need.