A parent’s worst nightmare comes to life in Barron’s Cove. The young Barron (Dante Hale) dies after a train crushes him. The opening scene leaves no uncertainty about who was involved either, because there were other individuals present at the scene of the crime. For Barron’s father, Caleb (Garrett Hedlund), though, he suspects the authorities aren’t being honest with him about what happened and the “official story” shared by the media, especially since one of the involved parties is Barron’s schoolmate Ethan (Christian Convery), the adopted son of a powerful politician (Hamish Linklater). Determined to find answers and fueled by his own violent past, Caleb takes matters into his own hands to get answers.

Written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman, Barron’s Cove isn’t an easy watch, but it’s a film that needs to be rewatched to be fully understood and to pick up the subtle nuances that might be missed the first time around. Reminiscent to Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners and Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River, it’s an exploration of a parent’s grief after a life-changing event. In these types of stories, though, there’s often not a happy ending. Conclusive, yes, but there’s no coming back for Caleb after he loses the most important person in his life.

As the film unfolds, Kelman draws strong parallels between Caleb and Ethan. It’s a filmmaking decision that might infuriate viewers, who aren’t able to contain their rage if they were in Caleb’s shoes and knowing Ethan is withholding key information about their child, but there’s more to this story than meets the eye. One of the key themes of the film is: we are not defined by the worst day of our lives – and this holds true for both Caleb and Ethan. They need to learn about the power of forgiveness in terms of themselves as well as the other people who have wronged them in their lives.

While Barron’s Cove features an abundance of well-known talent such as Brittany Snow, Raúl Castillo, and Stephen Lang, the undisputed stars of the show remain Hedlund and Convery. It should be no surprise to anyone who has followed Hedlund’s career that he thrives in intense roles, and this might be one of his most powerful performances yet, as he infuses Caleb with a complicated combination of anger, desperation, and sadness. Anyone can relate to Caleb’s actions and the confusion he feels, as he struggles to deal with loss while also seeking justice for his boy.

Convery’s Ethan undergoes a different kind of transformation. At first, he evokes cruel memories of Macaulay Culkin’s Henry Evans from The Good Son, but as the story progresses, the audience learns more about who Ethan is and why he behaves the way he does. There are a few scenes that could have been cut, or reshuffled in the edit, to drive home the big revelatory moment in the film, but Convery never falters in what’s required of the character in the story.

Barron’s Cove isn’t a typical genre thriller, as it breaks a few rules along the way to be more than the sum of its influences. It’s a hard-hitting and emotional rollercoaster that doesn’t flinch when it needs to say something of importance. Also, once again, Hedlund proves that Hollywood is sleeping on his talents, because this guy is a star who can do it all and deserves to be an A-lister. Remember this especially after you see Jared Leto stink up Tron: Ares and know that Hedlund should have had another shot at that franchise.

