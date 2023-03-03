Fans of the classic 2001 animated Atlantis: The Lost Empire are buzzing about casting possibilities for a live-action movie remake! Tom Holland and Zendaya lead the fan-favorite list.

Disney has gone through a year-long phase of taking successful classic animated movies and remaking them as live-action features. Many of these films have been successful, with only a bit of complaining when Disney changes the story or song (I will forever be salty about “Be Prepared). Plenty of classics haven’t been given a live-action adaptation yet, but fans have been desperate to see 2001’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire on the big screen again ever since Disney first started doing the remakes. They believe they have picked the perfect pair to bring the lead romantic duo to life: Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Would Tom Holland and Zendaya Work as Milo and Princess Kida?

Milo Thatch is the awkward and clumsy historian hero who dreams of finding Atlantis and is recruited for a difficult journey that leads him to find more than just the lost empire. Princess Kidagakash is the confident and feisty heir to Atlantis’s throne, unafraid to fight or sacrifice herself for the sake of her people.

We’ve seen both actors play characters with very similar personalities. They also look very similar to the characters, and there’s plenty of fanart of the couple as Milo and Kida, so it’s not a difficult image to imagine.

There’s no denying that the Hollywood couple is talented or that they work incredibly well together on projects. Their chemistry as Peter Parker and MJ is what had fans wanting them to get together in the first place.

Individually they are two of the most sought-after actors. It feels almost impossible to get away from them (which is not really a bad thing, given how talented both of them are). Disney has a habit of choosing top-performing actors to bring their characters to life; just look at Emma Watson as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

The two have the combined talent to bring the best Disney couple to life in a memorable way, so they would definitely be one of Disney’s best options.

Will Disney Ever Remake Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Unfortunately for fans of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, the beloved animated film feels like one the Disney team made and promptly forgot about after a few years of making Disney princesses. The studio commemorated the movie’s 20th anniversary, so I suppose it hasn’t been completely forgotten.

Atlantis’s original director, Kirk Wise, spoke with MovieWeb on the rumours about a live-action remake of the film, and it doesn’t seem likely. He said that the talk of the live-action adaptation happening has “strictly been on the internet”, and he hasn’t heard anything else. Furthermore, Gary Trousdale, his co-director, hammered the last nail in the coffin by adding that there were no plans to remake the film.

Unfortunately, at this point, Atlantis fans may have to accept that there will never be a live-action adaptation of the beloved film, no matter how much they want it.

