On Instagram, a fanart favourite, @samukarts, has given us yet another perfect casting that might have happened in an alternate universe. He has imagined Sylvester Stallone as Wolverine, aka Logan. What would have happened if Hugh Jackman had never been hired for the role of Wolverine? What other extraordinary action actor would have taken his place? @samukarts has a terrific suggestion on what a Jackman-less Logan would have looked like.

Stallogan

In an epic art post, @samukarts depicts everyone’s favourite boxer-turned-action icon, Sylvester Stallone, as Logan from X-Men. Hugh Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in X-Men in 2000. His breakout in the role defined his career and the character to the point where no one can really picture the character as anyone but him.

That was at least until @samukarts did what he does best and reimagined the role with another actor standing as the cast. It’s hard to imagine anyone else making sense as Logan, but @samukarts chose well. Stallone has always been an action star and an icon in Hollywood. So, ideally, the only other person who could fill the role would be someone as hard-headed and strong-willed as Stallone.

Logan has always been a badass icon. Since first appearing in comics in the 1970s, he has quickly risen to stardom, not only as a member of the X-Men but as his own epic standalone hero. Although he is a hero, he is somewhat of an anti-hero at times and a good one. Life would have been different if Stallone had been cast instead of Jackman. However, the character would still be the strong, adamantium-clawed hero we know and love.

Back in 2000, when X-Men came out, Stallone was off filming Get Carter, a thriller. Imagine how different the movies would be in an alternate universe where the roles were reversed. Stallone is a badass, no questions about it. While his badassery may be a little more comedic at times than that of Jackman, he definitely has the chops to pull off the role.

Samukarts

@samukarts on Instagram has been in the game of fan art and perfect fan castings for a while now. Whenever they create their posts, you can expect an excellent choice for the role in an alternate casting. We have covered everything from Ruby Rose as Teela from He-Man to many more fan castings on our website.

Although some fan castings just make sense, it takes a special kind of artist to take a concept and really bring it to life in a believable way, and @samukarts has got that skill down pat. He has gone to work imagining the roles of many favourite games and cartoons with actors that would ideally bring the cast to life, as well as reimagining some live-action roles as what they would look like if another actor had been cast.

One fabulous thing about all of samukart’s fan castings is that only a few seem out of place. Everyone is believable and artfully done, whether by the request of his followers or his own imaginings. Suppose you enjoy fan art and looking at fan castings. In that case, I recommend checking out their Instagram profile to see some that we have covered and a plethora more.

What do you think of Sylvester Stallone as Wolverine / Logan?