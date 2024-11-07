Just a few years back, online streaming used to be much simpler – it was either Netflix or nothing else. Now, however, the landscape of streaming platforms is considerably more extensive than ever before, which, unfortunately, also means that some great shows get lost in the fuzz. While the company is the undisputable leader in mobile tech and fancy gadgets, Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV+, lags behind the streaming titans like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Still, that doesn’t mean the platform is lacking when it comes to quality content – and what better evidence there is than the outstanding dystopia of Silo?

Why Silo Is the Post-Apocalyptic Show You Need to Watch

If you like post-apocalyptic narratives about trust and distrust and the resilience of the human spirit – and you don’t suffer from any form of claustrophobia – then Silo is the show you’ve been waiting for. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast of some of Hollywood’s most beloved personalities, Silo came out of nowhere to steal the thunder of the TV season.

At just ten episodes, Silo is the kind of mystery that’s perfect for a binge-watching marathon. The way the narrative is presented is also ideal for audiences looking for a show that grabs your attention from the very beginning, thanks to the clearly presented mystery at the center of the plot.

A Dystopian World Inside the Silo

The story follows a group of survivors living inside a massive silo after an apocalyptic event ravaged the air and the rest of the outside world. The survivors live in total isolation, more or less content with their living accommodations. Still, curiosity is much stronger than the desire to just “survive,” leading some of the braver remnants of the human race to plan an expedition outside the security of their beloved silo. However, things aren’t as easy as just opening a door and going outside: there’s a deep web of lies and secrecy that could affect the lives of every survivor inside the silo, as it appears that the truth about the outside world might be darker than anyone thought.

While some of the most die-hard fans of sci-fi movies might find a few of Silo‘s tricks more than a little familiar, the truth is that the actors completely transform the show into so much more than just a formulaic sci-fi adventure. From Tim Robbins to Rashida Jones, the cast of Silo delivers raw performances left and right, making you feel every moment of desperation and isolation with painful authenticity. Among the immensely talented cast, David Oyelowo and rapper Common appear as some of the most impressively nuanced actors on the show.

More Than Just a Mystery: Political Corruption and Illness

There’s so much more to Silo than meets the eye. Beyond the core mystery of “what’s outside the silo?” the show plays with a mysterious sickness ravaging the few remaining survivors, and even some good old-fashioned subplots of political corruption to add some fuel to the fire. In an oversaturated streaming landscape, it’s refreshing to find a show like Silo that delivers non-stop entertainment value with substance to boot. Suspenseful, surprising, and spectacularly acted, Silo is hands down one of the most riveting sci-fi mysteries to come along in years.

So block out a weekend in your calendar, get comfortable on the couch, and let Silo take you on an unforgettable thrill ride. This is quality TV that every discerning viewer needs to add to their watchlist now. Plus, season 2 drops on the 15th of November, 2024.

Tell us, have you watched season 1 of Apple TV+’s Silo?