You have to appreciate Apple TV+’s approach. Instead of investing in tons of content for the sake of having an abundance of shows and movies, the streaming service chooses quality over quantity. That said, many of its shows don’t always get the same attention as some of their more illustrious counterparts on Netflix and Amazon Prime. A perfect example of this is the comedy Mythic Quest (also known as Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet in Season 1).

What is Mythic Quest about?

Gamers rejoice! There’s finally a show that addresses the hilarious side of the gaming industry where video game studios and creative directors treat themselves as if they’re untouchable gods among men. Without naming names, it isn’t too hard to see who Mythic Quest is throwing shade at here and it’s glorious.

In a nutshell, Mythic Quest is all about a fictional and popular MMORPG named—you guessed it—Mythic Quest. The show’s lead character is the game’s creator, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), an eccentric egomaniac, who constantly finds himself at odds with the other people around him, including lead engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), the head of monetisation Brad (Danny Pudi), and the writer C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham). If you’ve ever worked in marketing or advertising, you’ll also be able to relate to some of the sheer ridiculousness that takes place under the guise of “creativity”.

Why should you care?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

The premise alone should sell Mythic Quest to any gamer; however, there’s another big reason to tune in: Three of the main people involved in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are behind it.

Mythic Quest was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The team continues to produce outstanding comedy in It’s Always Sunny… and bring the same energy to this new series. Also, aside from the fantastic and hilarious cast, it’s fun to see the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Snoop Dog, William Hurt, and Jake Johnson pop up for the odd cameo here and there.

How many seasons are there available to watch?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released four seasons and two specials of Mythic Quest. Each season consists of nine episodes that are around the 30-minute mark, making this a perfectly bingeable show for any night of the week.

Unfortunately, Apple TV+ officially pulled the plug on Mythic Quest earlier this year, ending its run after four seasons of game dev meltdowns, office rivalries, and plenty of guild drama. The Season 4 finale dropped March 26, but fans won’t be left hanging. Co-creators Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney confirmed a bonus “final update” to give the series a proper goodbye. “Endings are hard,” they admitted, thanking fans, cast, crew, and Apple for the ride. Premiering in 2020, the workplace comedy leaves behind a glowing critical record, including a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, and a lot of laughs.

The world is finally catching on to how good Ted Lasso, Severance and The Studio really are. While that’s an undeniable fact and all those shows deserve all the hype they receive, they aren’t the only good comedy series that aired on Apple TV+. Mythic Quest is a show that merits the same attention and coverage as AFC Richmond’s finest because it’s a funny and oh-so-accurate representation of the state of the gaming industry.

