Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back with a heavy metal-themed documentary series titled Into the Void. Much like the world-renowned wrestling series, this latest program unravels the deep, dark, but ultimately, human stories. For Husney and Eisener, metal has been a personal passion from a young age, so they wanted to find out more about the people behind the music.

“With Into the Void, it wasn’t the usual approach of a rock doc, which is more of a biography driven/career-driven piece,” Husney said. “We wanted to take a very humanistic look at who all of these players are in metal, especially a lot of the ones we grew up idolizing. But also how they’re relatable to all of us.”

Describing how the show came together, Husney explained how he and Eisener had to almost start from scratch as creators, because this was a new venture for them. “We didn’t really have any street cred in the music, or metal world, when we started making the show,” he said. “We came from having this very successful wrestling show, and sometimes there’s no real crossover. In the beginning, it was a lot of us trying to meet people and develop relationships, so people can see how we approach storytelling and that we weren’t wanting to make this a sex, drugs, and rock and roll type of exposé.”

Image Credit: Hulu

Expectedly, not every story they wanted to tell came to fruition due to timing issues and/or access to necessary individuals. “Hopefully, fingers crossed, if we get another season, then it’d be an opportunity to revisit some of those [stories],” Husney said. “But these eight stories that came together, it’s a very eclectic mix. Some very mainstream stories that a lot of people may have heard of with some household names, and some obscure stories for [people like me, who are interested in the underground, too].”

That doesn’t mean it was all plain sailing, as Husney revealed which was the most challenging episode to make a reality for Into the Void. “The Randy Rhoads episode was probably the most challenging, even though it’s the one we started working on on day one,” he said. “Obviously, it involves higher profile people like Sharon Osbourne, and, of course, Ozzy, when he was still with us. I think people are very protective of Randy, as they should be. So, it was a process of the people getting to know us, that our hearts were in the right place, that we were fans, and we were coming at it from the right place. That just felt like there were a lot of different stops that we made along the journey in order to get this to come together with the family, or for other people to participate.”

Image Credit: Hulu

According to Husney, the episode for Dimebag Darrell came together incredibly fast by comparison, as they started filming it in March 2025 and everything was wrapped by the time of the show’s release. Husney added how that specific story holds many complicated relationships due to the tragedy of Dimebag’s murder and the state of Pantera before then. “We wanted to focus on that and look at this as a piece to help humanize everything that everybody went through at that point, but also to examine the healing process,” Husney said. “Hopefully, the fans who have been on either side of that argument for years can start to see the other side’s [perspective] and come together, which is something I hope for out of this piece.”

Into the Void debuts on Hulu on September 22, 2025.

