Mel Gibson’s 2006 film Apocalypto was an undeniably ambitious project that also became remarkably divisive. Whether you loved it or hated it, one thing is certain – Apocalypto, much like Gibson himself, has aged into something of a misunderstood masterpiece that appealed primarily to a very particular audience. That audience is still left wondering if there will ever be an Apocalypto 2.

Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto

Now, nearly two decades after its original release, the movie remains torn between praise for its visuals and period accuracy and criticism for its disturbing and brutal content.

With such a polarized response from critics and viewers alike, the possibility of revisiting that same world in a sequel seemed slim from the very beginning. And this is par for the course when it comes to Gibson as a filmmaker – throughout his decades-long career behind the camera, he has rarely returned to direct follow-ups to his movies.

From Braveheart to Get the Gringo and beyond, Gibson tends to take on passion projects that stand entirely alone, for better or worse. With the exception of The Passion of the Christ, it’s safe to say Gibson isn’t big on sequels.

So, as the years roll on, making a sequel to Apocalypto seems more like an unlikely long shot than ever. But could there perhaps be an opportunity to reexamine Mayan culture in a new Mel Gibson Film?

A Matter of Representation

Back in 2006, our modern notion of “diversity” appeared much different for films. Even then, a movie like Apocalypto was nothing short of groundbreaking. Featuring an entirely native cast with no spoken English, the film presented an unparalleled picture of the Mayan culture.

While some critics saw the movie as “racist” – mostly due to Gibson’s many blunders – the truth is that there has never been a film that better captures the lifestyle of pre-colonial indigenous cultures in Central and South America quite like Apocalypto.

Was it violent? Sure, but the violent ways of the Mayan Empire are a well-known historical fact.

An Apocalypto 2 would give viewers a privileged chance to reexamine history through the eyes of Mel Gibson. The filmmaker might have uttered some racially-charged comments in the past. Still, when we see films like Apocalypto, it’s easy to see that Gibson’s passion for history far outweighs any possible racial prejudice.

Why Mel Gibson Should Make Apocalypto 2

Apocalypto‘s ending might be one of the best in a historical drama. These films are usually made to portray a pivotal historical event. Apocalypto, on the other hand, presents the “prequel” to said event—the arrival of Spanish ships on Mayan shores.

At the time of the film’s release, some historians argued that the film was colonialist, portraying the Maya as a civilization in dire need of saving. However, that’s only a surface-level reading on what Apocalypto‘s ending truly means. As we see the ships approaching the New World, we know what comes next. If the violence we saw in the rest of the film was shocking, then we, as people familiar with the Spanish conquest of the Americas, know that what’s yet to come is the true apocalypse the movie promises.

Mel Gibson has never been vocal about an Apocalypto 2, and it’s easy to see why that might be. Apocalypto is a perfect story; the ending tells a story on its own, without the need to portray the actual conquest to tell us how violent things are going to get for the Mayans.

In the unlikely scenario that Apocalypto 2 is ever made, Gibson might opt to avoid the film. As a result, a sequel might be the perfect way to dilute the original’s legacy.

If you have never seen the film or were dissuaded by comments about its “negative portrayal of natives” or “historical inaccuracies,” do yourself a favour and give it a chance. You’ll be pleasantly surprised – as long as you can endure Mel Gibson’s trademark ultraviolence.