It’s May 1, 2026, and that means Showmax is officially dead. It’s the end of an era. Multichoice pulled the plug and lured loyal subscribers over to DStv Compact Stream, which now houses all the originals you loved (including Adulting, Mgidi Moms, and The Real City Makoti). If you’re enjoying the free trial DStv has offered subscribers until the end of May 2026, you would have noticed that The Stranger in My Home, a clever thriller starring Sophia Bush, Chris Carmack, and Amiah Miller, is quickly climbing the charts this week. And it’s definitely worth checking out.

It’s easy to see why the film is currently in DStv Stream’s top 10. The Stranger in My Home (read our full review here) feels like the type of psychological thrillers audiences loved in the ’90s. Just one look at the thumbnail and you pretty much know what you’re in for: a crazy premise, characters making questionable life choices, and, of course, a plot that escalates super fast.

RELATED STORIES No Content Available

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Based on the best-selling Adele Parks novel, Jeff Fisher’s The Stranger in My Home begins with a juicy premise. Married couple Ali (Sophia Bush) and Jeff Mitchell’s (Chris Johnson) life is turned upside down when Tom Truby (Chris Carmack) arrives at their door and claims to be their daughter Katie’s (Amiah Miller) real father (backed by a DNA test). He reveals that there was a huge mix-up at the hospital when she was born. So his daughter, Liv (Grace Aiello Antczak), is actually Ali and Jeff’s real daughter. As the families deal with the shocking news, Tom gets closer to Ali, while a mysterious stranger appears to be lurking somewhere in the background.

Writer Chris Sivertson loads the script with plenty of dark secrets, half-truths, and characters who seem one bad decision away from disaster at all times. And, yes, they keep making those bad decisions… over and over again… to the point that you might find yourself yelling at the screen.

But that’s the fun part, right? That’s what makes these sorts of thrillers entertaining.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Actress Sophia Bush was totally into it, too. “I absolutely loved it,” she said, pointing to the layers pulled from Parks’ novel. And it’s Bush’s performance that manages to save the story, especially when it threatens to collapse under its own madness.

But The Stranger in My Home also has something important to say about the dangers of social media. In Fortress of Solitude’s interview with Bush, she summed it up best by pointing out how people interpret what they see online through their own lens. That uncertainty creeps into the story, too, making everyone second-guess everything that’s happening.

By the time the final act of The Stranger in My Home arrives, viewers will be glued to the screen. It’s the over-the-top ending you’d want from this sort of film. And clearly Mzansi agrees. Why else would The Stranger in My Home sit comfortably near the top of DStv’s streaming pile?