If there’s something we’ve learned from Stephen King’s It – and now with IT: Welcome to Derry – it’s that the fictional Maine town of Derry has far bigger problems than just a seemingly omnipresent killer clown. From supernatural influences to shadowy entities surviving Derry seems like a crazy endeavor – unless you go in prepared.

To ensure a safe trip to Derry (and overcome its most popular carnival attraction), let’s take a quick look at 10 ways you could overcome this cursed town’s deadliest predator, Pennywise.

10. Be on the Offensive

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

This one might sound a bit too hopeful, but in Derry, you’re either predator or prey. Pennywise feeds on negative feelings and emotions, but the Losers Club taught us that you can beat the makeup off Pennywise with your fists alone.

Staying passive or just leaning into the goodness of a quiet Maine town is the perfect way to get you killed in any of Stephen King’s novels, and It is no exception. As soon as you see any red balloons or the tiniest sign that something may be haunted, be ready to kick some clown butt.

9. Don’t Fall for Derry’s Charm

Image Credit: HBO

Derry is a weird place. Even beyond the killer clown and other unexplainable creatures, the town has a history of relentless violence and death. Consider the Kitchener Ironworks explosion that killed dozens of children, or the Bradley Gang massacre that claimed the lives of several townsfolk – without consequence – a few years later.

And yet, the town moves on as if nothing happened, forgetting or ignoring its violent history. Falling for Derry’s idyllic front will inevitably lead you straight into its jaws, so don’t trust its New England charm.

8. Invoke It’s Counterforce

Image Credit: terrypratchett.com

In the book’s Macroverse, the entity we know as “It” is undeniably evil. Fortunately, that also means there’s a counterforce of pure goodness to counteract its wickedness. Enter Maturin, the space turtle.

The recent It movies toyed with the idea of Maturin being Derry’s invisible protector by introducing clever Easter eggs that never outright confirm Maturin even exists. Still, his presence should be enough to keep It at bay, so it never hurts to polish your knowledge about interstellar beings before you visit Derry.

7. “Shrink” the Monster

Image Credit: Vincent Proce Studios

Pennywise is a shapeshifter that takes the form most suitable to terrify its victims. However, as paranormal as it might appear, it has to obey the basic laws of physics. That means that, should you face Pennywise inside a dilapidated house, it can only get as big as the biggest room inside the building.

Facing off against the monster in smaller spaces is the safest bet. If you run into it in Derry’s sewers or other open spaces, you risk It showing one of its most formidable forms, including the giant alien spider thing that represents Its true self.

6. Know Your Enemy, Whatever It May Be

Image Credit: Vincent Proce Studios

As we just discussed, Pennywise takes many forms. That said, an aspect of these transformations that some of the movies often overlook is that It has to obey some of the basic rules of its current shape – and that includes its weaknesses. After all, the It entity bases its powers on fears and beliefs.

In the It novel, for example, the Losers use silver slugs to fight off Pennywise when it disguises itself as a werewolf. Believing that you can physically hurt Pennywise is the first step to defeating him, and having the right tools for the job always helps.

5. Exploit Pennywise’s Arrogance

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Being a powerful cosmic entity that’s been feeding on hundreds of human lives for decades can inflate your ego just a bit. Pennywise might be mighty, but he’s also vain. Believing itself invincible has led to its downfall more than a couple of times, and it could be one of its most glaring flaws.

Toying with Pennywise might sound like a terrible idea, but it’s a good thing to remember that the killer clown is prone to bluffing when he’s cornered.

4. Stick to Derry’s “Safe” Spots (And Pennywise’s Patterns)

Image Credit: HBO Max

Pennywise thrives in secluded spots and areas where no one would hear you scream. Simply put, the entity avoids overexposure to disbelief. Maybe that’s why it prefers to attack its victims when they’re alone.

There’s also another important fact to keep in mind about Pennywise: it isn’t active all the time. The entity awakens roughly once every 27 years, which means that in between cycles, Derry is a “mostly” peaceful town – still unsettling, but largely clown-free.

3. Wield the Ritual of Chüd

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Now we’re getting into the deep Macroverse lore behind It. This “battle of wills” is the ultimate way to defeat Pennywise once and for all. However, to even attempt the ritual, the user must come face to face with the dreaded Deadlights – something that never ends well.

The ritual was responsible for ending Pennywise’s physical manifestations, though Its essence persists in the Macroverse. Still, that’s far enough from Derry (and our universe) to consider the threat effectively eradicated.

2. Master Your Fears

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Losers Club’s secret weapon – and Pennywise’s most feared weakness – is reclaiming control over their own fears. Without dread, Pennywise is effectively harmless (just as long as you don’t look into the Deadlights, of course).

Mastering your fears is easier said than done. Pennywise uses “masks” to create fear: think of Eddie’s fear of illness, where the clown manifests as a leper rather than the disease itself. That means that, as long as you learn how your fears are triggered, you’ll control how Pennywise affects you.

1. Stay Together

Image Credit: HBO Max

In a town where families seem to ignore their youngest members and adults appear gleefully ignorant of the madness around them, forming a bond with your peers might be your best bet against the forces of evil. Pennywise is a powerful entity, but he’s ultimately alone.

Form your own Losers Club, avoid dark and lonely places, and learn to trust your friends as if they were your family – because there’s nothing that terrorizes Pennywise more than friendship.

RELATED: Welcome to Derry Review – Pennywise Returns And He’s Not Clowning Around