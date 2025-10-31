With AI appearing everywhere in our daily lives, classic sci-fi movies now feel more like prophetic nightmares. Sure, those TikTok videos of cats helping grandmas cross the street can be adorable – but they might also be unintentionally speeding up Skynet’s rule. For more films that seemed surprisingly ahead of their time, check out this list of 10 movies that tried to warn us before AI took over.

10. Transcendence (2014)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

This case study in poor judgment follows a renowned AI scientist who uploads his consciousness into a supercomputer to develop the first “sentient machine.” The result is a tale as old as time: if we could become gods, would we deserve to?

9. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

A.I. Artificial Intelligence isn’t like most sci-fi cautionary tales. Rather than warning us about the dangers of AI, it asks how we might treat artificial beings if they entered our world. Compassion can’t be programmed – but can it be learned?

8. M3GAN (2022)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The sequel might have jumped the shark a little bit, but the original M3GAN was pretty much a modern Child’s Play with a crazed, AI-powered “toy” as its main attraction. Let’s just hope those AI plushies stay cuddly for the foreseeable future.

7. The Terminator (1984)

Image Credit: Orion Pictures

Still the quintessential “robot uprising” film, The Terminator is the reason every new AI tech company gets called “the real-life Skynet” the moment they go public.

6. Afraid (2024 )

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

In Blumhouse’s Afraid, an AI home assistant named AIA promises convenience and safety – think Alexa with a little less corporate snooping. Unfortunately, the illusion of safety vanishes once the AI shows its real, bloodthirsty intentions.

5. The Matrix (1999)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

You can’t discuss the dangers of a society that’s increasingly dependent on autonomous machines without thinking of The Matrix. Its portrayal of virtual escapism (particularly with Cypher’s character) feels even more relevant today than it did in 1999.

4. Blade Runner (1982)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

With machine thought processes getting increasingly indistinguishable from a human’s, we’re nearing a point where we’ll have to question whether or not the humans we’re talking to are real flesh and blood. In a way, Blade Runner predicted today’s dead internet theory.

3. Ex Machina (2014)

Image Credit: A24

If there’s anything we’ve learned from every sci-fi cautionary tale about AI so far, it’s that giving AI a physical presence is a bad idea. Ex Machina reinforces that point – doubly so if you happen to fall in love with said “physical presence.”

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Before Microsoft was even a thing, 2001: A Space Odyssey tried to warn us that computers wouldn’t necessarily comprehend the concept of right and wrong beyond their programming. AI, as capable of “reasoning” as it might be, will always do what it’s programmed to do – just like HAL.

1. Her (2013)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

While most sci-fi stories about AI treat it as a monster or an unstoppable killer, Her feels like the most realistic depiction of how our relationship with artificial intelligence has evolved. The rise of “AI girlfriends” and virtual companions shows us a future that those of us who grew up with The Terminator would never have imagined.

