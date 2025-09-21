The internet has made it easier than ever to find a niche of like-minded individuals to share your passions and discuss your interests. But who are we kidding? Most people go to X or Instagram not to celebrate their favorite films, but to tell other fans why their favorite movies are better than theirs.

From heated debates to outright flame wars over franchise legacies, some films appear almost designed to spark internet debates. Whether it’s a controversial twist, a “bold” directorial decision, or turning the sequel to one of the most celebrated comic book films ever made into a musical with Lady Gaga, these movies have fans drawing battle lines and defending their takes with a fiery intensity.

Join us as we discuss 10 films that will forever be known as cinematic lightning rods for online discussions!

10. Joker (2019)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The original Joker truly was a lightning-in-a-bottle moment for Todd Phillips. No one could have predicted how popular the movie would be, and following real-life political tensions, Joker became a dog whistle for multiple agendas. That said, as controversial as the first film was, it was its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, that will have fans discussing for decades. Was it secretly genius, or was the movie just a collective hallucination? Most fans would hope it was the latter.

9. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

For many Indy fans, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was their first Indiana Jones cinema experience. And quite the experience it was. While some fans applauded Spielberg’s return to the franchise, most found the plot and some of the action setpieces too cartoony for the whip-wielding sexagenarian. While 2023’s The Dial of Destiny would later rob Kingdom of its well-earned “Worst Indiana Jones Movie” title, fans still discuss whether the 2008 revival should have even happened in the first place.

8. Avatar (2009)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Against all odds, we’re about to see the third Avatar movie hit theaters later this year. There was a time when many fans thought the promise of five Avatar films was just a bluff, but it’s now become clear that James Cameron was serious when he implied he would dedicate his life to crafting the mythos of Pandora.

Still, as massively popular as the movies appear to be, a coalition of fans still doubts Avatar’s franchise potential, highlighting how the first movie, while visually impressive, lacked the emotional depth to spawn an entire series.

7. Prometheus (2012)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Speaking of James Cameron and outer space, many Alien fans still consider Aliens the only “worthy” sequel in the series. Fortunately for them, Ridley Scott’s triumphant return to the franchise in 2012 was seen as a return to form for many Xenomorph fans. Instead of the glorious return of Sigourney Weaver and the Xenos, Prometheus was a very emotional and cerebral film that relied less on blood and gore and more on metaphysical discussions. Prometheus drove a wedge among fans; some appreciated the more “mature” tone, while others lamented the lack of Xenomorphs and critiqued some of the film’s more glaring plot holes.

6. Interstellar (2014)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Whether you loved or hated Christopher Nolan’s speculative sci-fi discussions in Interstellar, one thing is for sure: the movie is on a whole different level when it comes to practical effects and clever camera tricks. Still, that’s not enough for some fans, who can’t see past the endless monologues and gratuitous use of slow-mo shots.

While movies like Tenet have received a more “concise” negative reaction from fans, Interstellar remains a point of contention among Nolan fans due to its almost perfect script that doesn’t always resonate with all audiences.

5. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Released in the middle of a global pandemic, The Matrix Resurrections is one of the strangest legacy sequels ever produced. On the one hand, no one other than Warner Bros. was really asking for a new Matrix film. On the other hand, the Wachowskis seemed pretty much done with the franchise by 2021.

Resurrections ended up being strangely meta in a way that didn’t really appeal to fans of the OG Matrix trilogy. However, some fans argue that what Lana Wachowski did with Resurrections was actually a genius move that gave WB the sequel they wanted without compromising the legacy of the Matrix trilogy.

4. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy ended up being a terribly mismanaged saga for Disney. While The Force Awakens was seen as Disney “playing it safe” and delivering exactly what fans wanted, The Last Jedi remains the most controversial entry in the entire franchise.

Rian Johnson’s new direction for the Star Wars universe had fans split down the middle, with decisions like turning Luke Skywalker into a depressed loner or killing Snoke (the new “Emperor”) unceremoniously turned this movie into either a dumpster fire or a misunderstood classic, depending on who you ask.

3. The Village (2004)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Any way you look at it, The Village marked a clear before and after in M. Night Shyamalan’s career. This was the film that cemented his love for twist endings, for better or for worse. While some fans consider The Village’s conclusion to be a masterful misdirection, some feel the twist feels downright forced.

Ironically, most detractors criticize The Village for not delivering on what the premise apparently promises. Shyamalan fans, on the other hand, argue that misdirection is precisely the whole point of a movie like The Village.

2. Superman (2025)

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

The latest Superman film hasn’t been out for a year, and already the fanbase has picked sides, loving or hating James Gunn’s new direction for the DCU. Compared to Zack Snyder’s vision, Gunn appears to be using his trademark lighthearted humor to create a more vulnerable (some would say “marketable”) Man of Steel.

Superman’s tonal shift compared to the gloom and doom of the Snyderverse has fans up in arms. Entire plot lines, like Lex using trained monkeys to slander Superman online, are frequently used as a clear example of Gunn trying to inject a bit too much humor into his new franchise.

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Snyderverse as a whole was a battlefield of clashing opinions among fans, but no other film in the series drew more attention than Batman v Superman. From seeing Batman gleefully taking out goons to Superman being all business all the time, Batman v Superman is peak Snyderverse.

Although movies like The Flash and Whedon’s Justice League painted Batman v Superman in a more positive light, fans still pinpoint this film as the moment where, for better or for worse, the Snyderverse as we know it, with all its ups and downs, was born.

RELATED: 18 Underappreciated Movies That Were Actually Great