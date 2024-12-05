From the jungles onto the big screen – it’s time for another of Marvel’s anit-heroes to grace theatres this December. Kraven the Hunter is set for release in the coming weeks, and as part of the build-up, fans have the chance to win. Fortress is giving away hampers to three lucky readers. Follow below for details on the prize and how to win.

Synopsis

“Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

Kraven the Hunter is directed by J. C. Chandor, and its screenwriters include Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. The cast features Fred Hechinger, Russell Crowe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ariana DeBose, to name a few.

The Kraven the Hunter Hamper

The hamper includes awesome branded accessories worth R750. The list includes:

Tool Card

Notebook

Thermal Flask

Camping Roll Mat

How To Win a Kraven the Hunter Hamper

To stand a chance to win the hamper, let us know what you’re expecting from the film. Drop your answers in the comments below on this page.

The competition will close on Sunday, 29 December 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email (in the new year) to confirm the delivery details. Follow the link to book your adventure.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.