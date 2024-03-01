Summary:

With WWE 2K24 around the corner and the full roster list revealed, wrestling fans were worried that the Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk, would miss out on this year’s instalment of the game. After all, Punk made a shocking return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series, so it would have been a modern miracle for the development team at Visual Concepts to somehow include him in time for the base game’s release on March 8.

After some playful social media banter from Punk, who also wants the inclusion of his dog Larry in the game, 2K confirmed that the former WWE Champion will form part of the first post-launch DLC pack. Titled ECW Punk Pack, Punk headlines as a new playable character along with the Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von), the Sandman, and the legendary Terry Funk. Since WWE 2K24 marks the first time that the Straight Edge Superstar appears in a WWE game since 2014’s WWE 2K15, many fans are wondering what his rating will be in this game.

Who are the highest-rated male superstars in WWE 2K24?

The highest-rated male character in WWE 2K24 is Roman Reigns, who scored 97. Considering he’s a record-breaking Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief, it makes all the sense in the world that he’s the top dog in this game, too. Below Reigns are a number of legends, including the Rock, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena – all in the 90s.

However, the highest-rated active superstars after Reigns are Seth Rollins (93), Cody Rhodes (93), and Randy Orton (91). Considering their achievements and current standing in the WWE Universe, it should come as no surprise that they received such high scores here. Of course, many fans are expecting Rhodes to “finish his story” at WrestleMania 40 this year, so if he does so, expect his rating to rocket for next year’s game.

Where will CM Punk fit in here?

When CM Punk appeared in WWE 2K15, his rating was 92. A year prior, he had come off a mega run as WWE Champion and established himself as one of the biggest stars in the company. While his 2013/14 wasn’t as successful as his 2011/12 run, he still delivered banger matches and found himself in programs with the biggest stars in the company before he departed WWE in January 2014.

Punk was gone from the WWE for almost 10 years, lacing up his boots for his first televised match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he was tossed out last by the winner, Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, Punk suffered a tricep injury during the match and had to put his big comeback plans on the back burner after surgery. Nonetheless, he is still a part of WWE 2K24.

Of course, Punk is still one of the biggest superstars in the WWE and a bona fide main eventer. However, he does need to prove himself in what’s become a highly competitive roster. It’s safe to say that until he defeats the likes of Rhodes or Seth Rollins, he can’t be considered superior to them on WWE 2K24. Even his previous rating of 92 might be too high for him right now.

What we predict will be CM Punk’s rating in WWE 2K24

Don’t discount the experience, though. While CM Punk might not have been active enough to be one of the top-rated superstars in WWE 2K24, he’s far from being some useless jobber from Rancho Cucamonga. It’s more than likely that Punk will end up with a rating of 90 or 91 when the DLC pack finally hits on May 15. And if he finally finishes his story and main events WrestleMania 41 next year, he could climb even higher.

WWE 2K24 flexes its way out of the squared circle and into homes on March 8.