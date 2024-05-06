Sometimes, fans imagine their favourite actors in particular roles and launch dedicated campaigns to see it happen (like fans are currently doing for Alan Ritchson as Batman). But what happens if those ideas find life through the actors’ statements? If Winston Duke’s recent interview is anything to go by, we may have another big-time star in the running for the role of the DCU’s Batman.

Winston Duke Wants To Be Batman

We can’t discuss this interesting bit of news without first discussing Duke’s latest film, The Fall Guy, which will be released in May 2024. This movie, loosely based on the classic 80s series about stunt professionals, stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a washed-up stuntman who is somewhat forced back into the spotlight when the star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) of a major Hollywood film vanishes. Also starring in The Fall Guy is Duke, who plays Colt’s best friend, Dan Tucker.

In an interview with Ryan Scott of /Film, Duke talked about his long-held desire to portray Batman, even if it meant making the switch from Marvel to DC. He’s done that before – more on that later. Speaking to Scott, Duke had this to say: “I would love to. I would love to do that as Batman. I’d love any opportunity to explore new characters to change narratives around some of these entrenched ideas of how these characters are supposed to look, sound, and perform. I’m all for it”.

That’s exciting for fans because in The Fall Guy, Duke’s Dan isn’t a superhero, but it’s the type of role that allows him to showcase some of the qualities that make him a perfect fit for the Dark Knight, so the interview with Scott was a perfect place to ‘pitch’ the idea to the world.

As the film’s stunt coordinator, Duke brings quiet authority and unwavering support to Colt. His character blends physical prowess – evident in his interactions with the stunt crew – and a sharp wit that complements Gosling’s comedic timing. Even though he’s not donning a cape and cowl, it makes sense to look at The Fall Guy as a stepping stone for Duke, showing his range and ability to handle a complex, action-oriented role. Oh, but wait. He’s done this even before The Fall Guy, hasn’t he?

Duke’s Imposing Yet Charming Presence

Let’s not kid ourselves: Winston Duke’s charm on screen is hard to argue against, no matter how ridiculous you may think the idea of him as Batman is. We all remember how, in Black Panther, he stole scenes as M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari tribe. He showed those who love to look for nuance in performance what controlled intensity is all about.

M’Baku’s imposing physique could have easily overshadowed his character, but Duke played him cleverly, giving him a quiet dignity and an underlying sense of humour that connected with audiences. During the movie’s big challenge scene, Duke was determined and fierce, yet his playful lines to T’Challa (“Are you done?”) showed us his comedic range. This ability to shift seamlessly between intensity, humour, and seriousness makes him a compelling candidate for the role of a live-action Batman.

Physically, Duke possesses the imposing presence we’ve come to associate with Batman. His broad frame and commanding stature remind us of iconic Batmen like Ben Affleck. But it’s not just the physicality that makes this a compelling idea. He can project the brooding darkness that makes Bruce Wayne who he is, while his charismatic side would easily make him believable as a billionaire playboy. And, as we wrote above, he’s done it before.

In the interview with Ryan Scott, the interviewer reminded audiences that Duke has been Batman before – just not a live-action version of him. Duke was the voice of Batman in the popular Batman Unburied podcast, and because that focused on the voice acting, Duke did the necessary mic work that took listeners deep into the mind of the Caped Crusader.

Winston Duke Could Be A Great Batman

Reading the interview with /Film, it doesn’t seem like Duke was gunning hard for the role, but what’s clear is that he does enjoy breaking stereotypes and reinterpreting characters who’ve been played a certain way for generations. The chit-chat has already begun on the interwebs, and we’ll see if this goes anywhere or if it was just interview banter between a star and a journalist. What’s certain, though, is that if he were ever to be considered for Batman and were actually to play the part, Duke would make a very compelling Dark Knight indeed.

What’s your take? Would you want to see Winston Duke as Batman? To find out more about why there are so many Batmen anyway, read this article.