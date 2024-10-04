Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote pal will return as Marvel & Sony’s Lethal Protector in the 3rd film in the franchise, Venom: The Last Dance. If you’ve seen the trailer, which is just as funny and slapstick as the first two Venom films, you know that everyone is talking about the awesome Venom horse. In celebration of the exciting upcoming release, here’s your chance to collect some awesome memorabilia.

What is the film about?

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. Watch the trailer below.

The Hamper

The hamper includes branded items celebrating the new film:

Metal Keychain

Debossed Notebook

Squishy

Tote Bag

Colour Changing Bottle

Laptop Case

Wireless Cellphone Charger

Colour Changing Mini Umbrella

How To Win The Venom: The Last Dance Hamper

To stand a chance to win the hamper, share this post on social media (remember to tag and follow us) and share a quote from the trailer in the comment section below.

The competition will close on Friday, 1 November 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to confirm the delivery details. Follow the link to book your adventure.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.