Harold and the Purple Crayon Synopsis

“Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life—and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own.”

Harold and the Purple Crayon has been a popular kids’ book since it was released in 1955. Written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson, it has shaped many childhoods over the decades. This isn’t the first time the book has been adapted, having seen a few shorts early on and a complete animated TV series in 2001 . This time around, the adaptation will see a live-action variant of the book, with Harold all grown up, and set to turn the local silver screens purple.

For the upcoming movie, Zachary Levi stars as a grown-up version of Harold, who has a knack for making inanimate objects come to life on the page using his signature crayon. One day, however, Harold has the idea to draw a portal out of the book and into the real world. Along with his friends, a new adventure awaits in a world beyond their imaginations.

But Harold doesn’t seem to fully grasp the unlimited power of the crayon, especially when it falls into the wrong hands. And that’s exactly what happens. Harold and his friends will need to find new creative ways to save both of our worlds.

