International films are finally getting the recognition that they deserve these days. One of these impeccable international films that have exploded in popularity is Netflix’s RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), an Indian film. Since the first film was a huge success, the director and his team have decided to make a sequel to RRR.

Talks About the Sequel to RRR

Director S.S. Rajamouli has discussed a sequel to RRR is in early development for a few months. Now, we have been given yet another update on the unofficially titled follow-up to the original, RRR 2. During an interview, Rajamouli told Variety that the screenwriter on the project (his father), Viyayendra Prasad, is currently working on the story for RRR 2.

After the original’s explosive success, the core team originally had no plans for an RRR sequel but decided that a follow-up would make sense after the original’s international success.

“When we were making [the original film], we didn’t have any idea about [a sequel]. With its initial success, we discussed it a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we felt a great idea could have been better, so we left it at that. Then, after the international success, when the topic came up, my cousin [M.M. Keeravani] – who is also a part of my core team – gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing,” Rajamouli told Variety.

Sequel to RRR

All we know about the RRR sequel so far is that Bheem and Raju from the first movie will return as the film’s heroes. In contrast, the British colonialists from the first film will again be the sequel’s antagonists. Besides that, little has been shared about the plot details, but we can assume they will try to think of something unique to top the original.

It was first mentioned in November that RRR 2 was in early development, announcing they had “cracked the sequel’s premise” and that team is hoping that Prasad will finish the script by January 2023. They are currently writing a draft, and the core team wants to “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

While he is currently working on the script and getting it done, the RRR team still has to come together to really look into how they are going to make it, and how they can bring the concept all the way from paper to the screen.

The First Film

The original movie is a fictional tale about a pair of legendary revolutionaries on their quests that lead them away from home, and how they start to fight for their country in the 1920s. The film has a 7.9 score on IMDb and a 94% score from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The two main heroes (who will be returning once again for the RRR sequel) are Komaram Bheem, played by N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan Teja.

The synopsis explains that the film takes place during the British era in India. The story kicks off when a young tribal girl is taken away from her mother by a British governor and his wife, Scott and Catherine Buxton. An Indian cop Rama Raju works for the British army and holds duty above all else. He is ruthless towards his own people that are revolutionaries. Despite his hard work, he is never truly appreciated by the British army.

The British government soon discovers that a member of the tribal village Komaram Bheem, who thinks of Malli as his younger sister, has started searching for her. They believe that he could become a real problem for the British army, so decide to take matters into their own hands. The governor announces a special position for any officer who is able to bring Bheem to them. Finally seeing an opportunity to get the recognition that he deserves, Rama Raju decides that this is the task for him, promising the government that he will bring Bheem in dead or alive.

At this point, Bheem has reached the city in his quest to find Malli and is pretending to be Aktar the mechanic to stay undercover. During an unlikely train accident on a lake, Bheem and Raju risk their lives to save the people on the train and become best friends in the process. Their friendship is tested when they realise their true identities and have to decide what is more important to them, their bond, or their mission.

Whether the sequel meets the same success as the original will remain to be seen. Still, the fact that international films have so much more room for success is a beautiful sight in modern Hollywood.

