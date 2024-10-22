While Alain Moussi’s return as the lead actor in Kickboxer: Armageddon is essentially confirmed, the same can’t be said for Jean-Claude Van Damme. Even the movie’s IMDb page fails to mention whether or not the legendary martial artist will return for the new Kickboxer threequel. However, there might be some good news for fans!

A Successful Reboot: Kickboxer Returns

In recent years, we’ve all seen all sorts of reboots and revivals of classic franchises. Unfortunately for fans, these attempts to resurrect beloved series usually lose something in translation, ending with a product that’s not just inferior to the original but also does a disservice to the series’ fans.

Luckily for Kickboxer fans, Dimitri Logothetis and Jean-Claude Van Damme are killing it with their reboot trilogy. Logothetis convinced Van Damme to return to the series that earned him international stardom with Kickboxer: Vengeance, released in 2016. The movie was a satisfying return to form for the series, introducing Van Damme as Master Durand, training the Kurt Sloane of a new generation.

Though reviews weren’t too kind to Vengeance , even the most ardent critics noticed the film strived for the classic, unpretentious tone of the ’80s. That changed with the film’s sequel, Kickboxer: Retaliation, which was a massive success with fans and critics . According to Rotten Tomatoes, Retaliation is the best the franchise has to offer.

The Future of the Franchise: Kickboxer: Armageddon

Dimitri Logothetis, who has taken the lead in the franchise’s development as a writer/producer combo, now has a clear goal: he needs to make an even better film with Kickboxer: Armageddon. That would be the third film in the new Kickboxer continuity, with Alain Moussi returning as Kurt Sloane. However, there’s no mention of JCVD returning.

That’s according to IMDb. Logothetis, on the other hand, is optimistic about Van Damme’s likely return for the threequel. In our interview with Logothetis, we asked the filmmaker if Jean-Claude Van Damme would be coming back for Kickboxer: Armageddon. “I have got him on my phone right now,” Logothetis commented, mentioning he’s in constant communication with Van Damme about Armageddon‘s development.

Still, Logothetis mentioned that Jean-Claude Van Damme hasn’t outright confirmed he’d be available for Kickboxer: Armageddon. “It depends on what he’s doing,” concluded Logothetis. He then commented that they were also developing Operation: Kickboxer , the series’ first foray into serialized television.

The Role of Master Durand in Armageddon

One thing is for sure: Van Damme’s Master Durand plays an integral role in Armageddon. According to the film’s official synopsis, Cesare, Armageddon‘s main villain, is Master Durand’s twin brother. On IMDb, Scott Adkins (not Van Damme) appears credited as Cesare. Considering Cesare and Durand are twins, it will be interesting to see if the producers decide to use Adkins as the new Master Durand for Armageddon. Curiously enough, Adkins has been called ‘the Jean-Claude Van Damme of a new generation’ before, so maybe he’s the only man in the industry capable of matching Van Damme’s physical and emotional intensity in a movie like Kickboxer.

Taking into consideration Van Damme’s history with the franchise, it would be almost unthinkable for him to skip Armageddon, especially now that the franchise is gaining traction with a new generation. We’ll have to wait and see if the Bloodsport and Kickboxer megastar returns for Kickboxer: Armageddon, but chances are, he’ll be there to mentor the new Kurt Sloane.

Tell us, would you like to see Jean-Claude Van Damme return in Kickboxer: Armageddon?