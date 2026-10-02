Her latest headline came in March 2026, when she criticized Quentin Tarantino over Pulp Fiction.

Rosanna Arquette’s Early Career: Her 1970s Television Debut

No one was surprised when a teenage Rosanna Arquette made her television debut in 1977 — a minor role in Having Babies II. After all, she was the daughter of Lewis Arquette (film producer, writer, and actor) and Brenda Denaut (actress, poet, and theater operator).

Some of Arquette’s other noteworthy roles from this era include:

The Dark Secret of Harvest Home (1978): Starred alongside Bette Davis in this miniseries

More American Graffiti (1979): Her (uncredited) big-screen debut with a small walk-on role

Rosanna Arquette in the 80s: Desperately Seeking Susan, a BAFTA Win and After Hours

Image Credit: Orion Pictures

Arquette began the 80s with a bang, receiving an Emmy nomination for her role as Nicole Baker in the TV movie The Executioner’s Song (1982). The following year, she landed a lead role in John Sayles’ Baby It’s You.

Next came the role that Generation X remembers her for: Desperately Seeking Susan (1985). Arquette stars alongside Madonna (yes, Madonna), playing a bored housewife who takes on the identity of a downtown rebel. Arquette won a BAFTA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, despite arguably being the film’s primary protagonist.

And she wasn’t done yet. Before the 80s wrapped up, she starred in Scorsese’s After Hours (1985) and Life Lessons (1989), his segment of New York Stories.

Rosanna Arquette in the 90s: Pulp Fiction and Her Indie Years

Image Credit: Miramax Films, Miramax, A Band Apart, Jersey Films

Arquette kicked off the decade with the Australian film Wendy Cracked a Walnut (1990), then landed the role she’s arguably still best recognized for today: Jody in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994).

She followed it with David Cronenberg’s controversial Crash (1996) and the indie favorite Buffalo ’66 (1998). But things were beginning to shift for Arquette. By her own account, this was when her career began to stall, and the reason wouldn’t become public for another two decades.

RELATED: Lucy Liu Breaks Down Her Secret Pulp Fiction Nod in Kill Bill

Rosanna Arquette in the 2000s: Directing Searching for Debra Winger

In 2002, Arquette expanded into directing with Searching for Debra Winger (80% on Rotten Tomatoes, from five reviews), a documentary in which she interviewed actresses about the pressures that push women out of Hollywood.

She followed it with a second documentary, All We Are Saying (2005), before returning to a regular TV role as Nicole Varzi on ABC’s What About Brian? (2006–2007), alongside a recurring part on Showtime’s The L Word.

Rosanna Arquette and #MeToo: Speaking Out Against Weinstein

Image Credit: Aggregate Films

In 2017, Arquette became one of the first actresses to go on record about Harvey Weinstein, speaking to both Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker and Jodi Kantor for The New York Times.

She’s said that after refusing Weinstein’s advances, she missed out on back-end money from Pulp Fiction and effectively stopped being considered for A-list lead roles. Her mother was an activist, which may explain where the willingness to speak up came from.

In a 2025 interview with The Guardian, Arquette said: “You definitely pay a price for being strong, outspoken and independent,” and said she fights for civil and human rights.

She continued working steadily through the 2010s regardless, with credits on Ray Donovan, Law & Order: SVU, and CSI: Cyber. She also appeared in the 2019 documentary about the disgraced Weinstein called Untouchable, sharing her account alongside fellow silence breakers.

What Is Rosanna Arquette Doing Now? Her 2020s Comeback

Far from slowing down, Arquette has returned to the big screen with plenty of recent projects:

The Moment (2026): a mockumentary starring Charli XCX, with Arquette as a label boss

Corporate Retreat (2026): a horror-comedy released in May 2026

Northern Lights: an indie drama set to shoot in Canada in 2026 [EDITOR: confirm status]

Off-screen, she stays vocal for the causes she believes in, with her Instagram filled with protests, news, marches, and the occasional throwback to films she’s been a part of.

Rosanna Arquette vs. Quentin Tarantino: The 2026 Pulp Fiction Clash

In March 2026, Arquette told The Sunday Times she can’t stand Tarantino’s use of the N-word, and that she was the only person on the film who got no back end, which she blames on Weinstein, not Tarantino. That is where our headline quote comes from. Tarantino replied in a statement to Deadline, writing “you took the money.”

Rosanna Arquette hasn’t softened into a quiet legacy act. She’s a woman with real guts, who’s used her voice and her platform to speak up when it actually mattered.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Made One of the Best Christian Movies Ever — and Nobody Noticed

Rosanna Arquette’s Most Famous Roles

Title Year The Executioner’s Song 1982 Desperately Seeking Susan 1985 After Hours 1985 The Big Blue 1988 New York Stories (“Life Lessons”) 1989 Pulp Fiction 1994 Crash 1996 Buffalo ’66 1998 The Whole Nine Yards 2000 Searching for Debra Winger 2002 The L Word 2004–2007 Ray Donovan 2013–2014 The Moment 2026 Corporate Retreat 2026

Where to Watch Rosanna Arquette’s Latest Movies

The Moment is streaming on HBO Max in the US. Corporate Retreat is available on Prime Video and Apple TV.