Rochelle Ashana was one of the featured guests at the 2026 Fighting Spirit Film Festival in London (September 4–6). She joined a panel discussion, presented In Celebration of Rochelle Ashana, a short film about her career, spoke about the history of martial arts films, and sat down for interviews.

With multiple projects in the pipeline and a remarkable career behind her, it now feels like the perfect time to look at what this talented actress and stuntwoman has built.

How Rochelle Ashana Went From Behind the Camera to Action Star

Born and raised in California to a Filipino family, Ashana never actually set out to be an actress. Her first love and original career focus was visual arts and photography.

In a September 2026 interview with i400Calci editor Nanni Cobretti at the Fighting Spirit Film Festival, she spoke about how she got into acting: “I went to UCLA and studied commercial arts, design, film, and television. I was always behind the camera, but they kept asking me to try out in front and help with projects, so that’s how I got started.”

She soon landed early TV roles on The A-Team (1986) and Hooperman (1988), while also staying busy with photography work after moving to Maui, Hawaii.

Rochelle Ashana Battled At Least 200 Other Girls for the Role of Mylee in Kickboxer (1989)

Image Credit: Kings Road Entertainment, The Cannon Group

Ashana’s biggest break came in 1989, when she was cast as Mylee opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in Kickboxer (36% on Rotten Tomatoes). The movie became one of the most influential martial arts movies ever made, and Ashana’s face was on posters in video rental stores around the world.

According to Ashana, at least 200 other actresses auditioned for the part. She also said that it was Van Damme who insisted on having her in the movie, and that the producers actually preferred someone else.

Decades later, she’s still moved by the film’s reach: “Every time someone tells me they’ve become passionate about kickboxing thanks to this film, it warms my heart.”

Recalling The Sword of Bushido, she added: “I love martial arts movies because we’re always training: you don’t just have to learn your lines, you also train for the part.”

She also spoke warmly of Kickboxer co-director David Worth, calling him a patient and kind director who gave actors room to grow into their characters. Worth, who later mentored her current director Alan Delabie, died in early September 2026 at the age of 86.

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How the Inosanto Academy Turned Rochelle Ashana Into a Professional Stuntwoman

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, Marvel Entertainment, Amen Ra Films, Imaginary Forces

Kickboxer wasn’t just your usual acting job. It required Ashana to get involved with intensive martial arts training. Co-stars Michel Qissi (Tong Po) and Dennis Alexio became her first martial arts teachers on set.

After returning to the US, Ashana trained in Jeet Kune Do and Filipino martial arts under Dan Inosanto himself at the Inosanto Academy, alongside future John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Inosanto was one of Bruce Lee’s protégés, and the training helped Ashana make the jump from acting into stunt work.

She went on to work on the following productions as an actress and stuntwoman:

The Sword of Bushido (1990, actress)

Fear of a Black Hat (1993, actress)

Carjack (1996, actress)

Escape from L.A. (1996, stunts)

Blade (1998, stunts)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998, stunts, according to Ashana)

The Shepherd Code: Road Back (2025, actress)

The Shepherd Code: Lapierre (2026, actress)

One of Ashana’s most memorable stunts has to be in Blade’s blood rave opening scene – Wesley Snipes, a fellow Inosanto Academy student, asked the actress to attack him with butcher hooks. The fight ends with Blade shooting her and Ashana’s character exploding. But don’t bother looking for her face, the actress was drenched in a lot of fake blood the entire time. Still, it’s a pretty epic moment to have on your resume.

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Sharp eyes will notice the gap in her resume from the late 90s to the mid 2020s. During this time, Ashana stepped away from the intense physical demands of stunt work to focus on her photography business and helping her local community, including teaching art to local schoolchildren.

What Is Rochelle Ashana Doing Now? 66 And Not Slowing Down

Ashana wrapped up the interview with Cobretti by saying: “I love martial arts films because I find it very special to learn how to take care of yourself, to learn your strengths and weaknesses, both physical and mental, and spiritual. I enjoy it, and I hope to continue as long as possible.”

At 66, Rochelle Ashana is not just coasting on a role from 1989. This inspiring and multifaceted woman is still training, still acting, and still showing up to film festivals. She’s currently learning Wushu and practicing Wing Chun. Her Instagram bio says it best: “I’m Rochelle with tons of adventures in my back pocket…”

Keep an eye out for her upcoming projects, including the thriller Security Assignments from Shepherd Code director Alan Delabie. Ashana has also said the team hopes to make another Shepherd Code movie.

Both Kickboxer (1989) and The Shepherd Code: Road Back are currently streaming free on Tubi. The Shepherd Code: Lapierre is available on Prime Video. See Rochelle Ashana’s full filmography on Rotten Tomatoes.

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