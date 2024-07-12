Disasterpiece aficionados rise for Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters, the standalone sequel to the beloved blockbuster Twister. Much like the original, though, don’t expect to go into this film with expectations of it being a heartfelt lesson about the dangers of climate change or an exploration of humanity’s destructive relationship with nature. Instead, it’s all about dumb people doing dumb things in an explosive disaster movie for our overall amusement.

Twisters follows the story of Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who survived a devastating tragedy while in college. She moves to New York to get away from the trauma, but she’s lured back into the stormy fields by a fellow survivor of the tragedy and friend Javi (Anthony Ramos). Javi explains to Kate that his company is conducting research about tornados that promises to change the world and he needs her help to do it. Kate joins Javi and his team – which includes Superman actor David Corenswet in the annoying role of Scott – to conduct tests during storm season. However, there’s another twist in the tale (get it?) as storm-chaser and social media hotshot Tyler (Glen Powell) and his team also chase the lightning. Oh, and there are tornadoes – lots of them!

Mark L. Smith’s screenplay, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski , is the quintessential disaster movie story. It creates high stakes and throws the characters into the greatest peril of their lives. However, the characters are absolute idiots and cause even more chaos because of their own selfishness or inability to respect the forces of nature. Like the velociraptors in Jurassic Park, audiences feel themselves cheering on the tornadoes against the humans because these people are some of the biggest morons to ever walk the Earth. Especially Corenswet’s Scott, who deserves to be the flying cow in this latest instalment of the Twister series.

Yet, someone going into Twisters for the story is like anyone watching Mortal Kombat for romance. It’s all about the destruction, baby! And director Lee Isaac Chung doesn’t skimp on any of it. In fact, don’t be surprised if Chung becomes the next big thing in Hollywood after this effort. The director creates a ’90s-styled blockbuster with modern-day technology and sensibilities, choosing spectacle more often than substance. The result is like catnip for humans as the movie takes the audience on a non-stop thrill ride that pays the ultimate respect to the Jan de Bont classic and other disaster movies from the era.

For a film like this, though, pacing proves important. Too many tornadoes and the poor cinema crew will be cleaning up vomit from the floor. Too little and the memes will call it Twizzlers. Chung finds the right balance, understanding how to craft this theme park ride over two hours to ensure it’s never boring. Sure, the film could have had about 15 minutes sliced off to make it leaner and meaner, but it’s no deal-breaker by any means, nor does this drag on to the point where it overstays its welcome.

In terms of performances, Twisters is all about Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate, Glen Powell’s Tyler, and Anthony Ramos’ Javi. Truth be told, they’re all paint-by-the-numbers characters as the conflicted Kate realizes there’s more to the cocky Tyler than meets the eye, while the good-hearted Javi third wheels in the movie and everyone sees he stands no chance here. Edgar-Jones makes the most of the role, though, showcasing how she holds all the qualities to be a leading lady in major Hollywood films. However, Powell steals the show with his swagger and command of the screen. There’s no disputing Hollywood loves him after Top Gun: Maverick, and he once again demonstrates how he has that “it” factor. He’s a movie star, through and through.

Audiences complain that Hollywood doesn’t make movies like it used to. Well, Twisters suggests otherwise. It’s pure blockbuster action that feels straight out of the ’90s, dishing up unrestrained entertainment that knows exactly what it is and doesn’t pretend to be anything more. Don’t sit on the couch and wait for this to hit Netflix, because this is the kind of film worth leaving the couch for. Watch it in 4DX for full effect and be taken on the greatest cinematic ride of the year.

Twisters Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma. Studio: Warner Bros. Running Time: 122 mins Release Date: 12th of July, 2024 Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos Director: Lee Isaac Chung Writers: Mark L. Smith Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller Box Office: N/A

