Get ready for a visual feast! Check out this stunning concept artwork for a live-action Robotech movie.

Robotech was an animated sci-fi series released in 1985. The show was adapted from Genesis Climber MOSPEADA, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross and Super Dimension Fortress Macross. The series became widely popular in the U.S. and inspired several books (novel and comic), a few films and many games.

Charles Richardson, a long-time fan of the series, decided to use AI to create a live-action adaptation of Robotech and captioned it, “The Robotech series was a combination of 3 different Macross stories (properties) from Japan stitched together to create one show for an American audience. I used to rush home after school to watch it daily… still hugely popular. Casting by chat GPT…”

AI’s Live-Action Adaptation of Robotech

AI took an interesting approach when recreating Robotech. It managed to capture the basic design of Veritech, though it made an interesting choice by including backwards wings. Not the most aerodynamic.

Rick Hunter is supposed to be a young Veritech pilot who becomes the hero of the First Robotech War. He started as a naïve, headstrong kid but has slowly developed into a well-respected military leader. He spends much of the series dealing with the realities of war and his need to confront the alien threat. The live-action version looks too much like a veteran commander, whose been dealing with war for years, which would only work if a live-action adaptation shot the series forward a couple of years into the future. He would probably make a better Roy Fokker.

Lisa Hayes is probably the best recreation. AI borrowed Emily Blunt’s face for Lisa; though she is too old to play the character, she’d do a great job portraying the future admiral of Robotech. Lisa is a smart and determined character, having excelled in all her studies and graduating at the top of her class at military school and the Robotech Academy.

Despite the debate over many characters, they all look like they belong in the Robotech world. The AI did an excellent job of bringing the backgrounds to life. Though the outfits worn by many characters may look more reminiscent of the U.S. military than the Robotech outfits they’re meant to wear, it takes nothing away from the recreation.

Fan Response

The response to what a live-action movie adaptation of Robotech could look like was relatively mixed. While some fans agreed with the casting, others couldn’t get passed the fact that many of the selected actors were older than the characters were supposed to be. Live-action Rick Hunter was the worst offender.

Fans also didn’t particularly enjoy the depiction of Veritech. Many commented that the ship’s wings were backward, and though it looked cool, they suspected it wouldn’t work very well. Others didn’t like the design of the Battloids, stating that they looked more like they were out of Battletech than Robotech.

What are your thoughts on a live-action Robotech movie series?