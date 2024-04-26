We all know someone who’s not too au fait with the latest technologies, or even worse than that, even interested in what’s new and trending. With that in mind, Lively has brought out the Jitterbug Smart4, a mobile phone designed to eliminate the complexities of smartphone use, especially for older people. More than that, we think it could make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day for those whose moms need a device but don’t want anything fancy or demanding.

When Did Smartphones Get So Complicated?

Remember those simple flip phones where a few buttons handled everything? Today’s smartphones are nothing like that, and many have features that would fry the brains of our past selves. This complexity is driven by fierce competition between tech giants like Samsung and Xiaomi. Every year, all you have to do is read the latest review on a tech site or head to YouTube, and you’ll hear about the latest flagship boasting more megapixel cameras, facial recognition (when fingerprints and PINs work just fine), and a long list of gesture controls that most users never learn or use (tap three times with four fingers to record video. Really?)

Then there’s the software, which is also quite daunting. A lot of the time, it’s riddled with bloatware – pre-installed apps you didn’t ask for and that you’ll never touch. Yes, MIUI, we’re looking at you. This endless ‘more is more’ mentality might impress on spec sheets and add the occasional sale bump, but it can alienate ordinary users who simply want a phone for calls, texts and maybe some social media for a healthy dose of doom-scrolling late at night. What’s worse is that many of these frankly awful and complex features often come at the expense of battery life and user-friendliness. This makes no sense because phones don’t have a dependable battery and ease of use, which are the very things that make them useful. As far back as 2016, when this TIME Magazine article was written, it was clear that smartphones are becoming more complicated.

That’s not to say that it’s all bad. While it can be overwhelming to deal with all these complex features, the growing capabilities of smartphones help people do more. Mobile devices have gone beyond just ‘calling and texting’ and are now miniature computers in our pockets. We can now edit videos on the go while having the ability to capture professional-looking photos with cameras that are getting better all the time. So, now diverse user needs can be met, allowing photographers, entrepreneurs, fitness enthusiasts and everyone else to produce and create. But, as things go, sometimes, tech does leave people out.

Enter Lively and the Jitterbug Smart4

Lively, formerly known as GreatCall, is a company with a vision to empower older adults through technology. They have recognized the challenges older people might face with traditional smartphones – which are getting fancier, more complex and even more challenging to hold by the year – and have designed a line of user-friendly devices specifically for this age group. These phones are all about simplicity, and from a hardware perspective, they achieve this by having large buttons and clear displays while emphasizing amplified sound for easy communication. This thoughtful design allows seniors to stay connected with loved ones, check their health, and, in a sense, lets them maintain their independence and dignity for longer.

Features of the Jitterbug Smart4

If you’re interested in an exhaustive review of the Jitterbug Smart4, we recommend you watch this video by The Senior List. It explains some of the features in language that would be very helpful to people who, perhaps, know and understand the needs of seniors well. We’ll highlight the main features and why we think this would make a great Mother’s Day gift.

The standout features of the Jitterbug Smart4 are:

A large touchscreen and bright screen: This makes it easy for older adults to see the phone’s display since many of them develop issues with eyesight over time.

Large text and streamlined menus allow the user to navigate and find their way around the device. Modern smartphones often pack in so many features that it takes time to find where things are, even when performing simple tasks.

Urgent Response. This feature can connect the user to a 24/7 call centre in an emergency. It would be best to find out about availability outside the US with a feature like this.

Nurse on Call. This feature would let the user call a nurse hotline any time of the day or night and ask health-related questions. Again, it’d be worth checking availability as this is subscription-based.

Another great feature for seniors is Lively Rides, which allows users to organize transportation through Lyft by dialling zero on the phone. This feature is also billed monthly and may only be available in the States.

The trusty Google Assistant finds its way onto this device, allowing control by voice commands, making calls, dictating messages, and searching so much easier.

The Jitterbug Smart4’s pricing is reasonable: $149.99. Unlimited talk and text plans start at $24.99 per month.

Would you buy this device for a tech-averse loved one, whether they are senior or not?