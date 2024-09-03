Kelsey Egan’s The Fix introduces a future where the air is toxic and people need to wear masks to survive (sound familiar?). However, model Ella’s (Grace Van Dien) life takes an unexpected turn when she takes a mysterious drug that begins to transform her body. What happens when this mutation holds the key to saving humanity, though? The Fix doesn’t seem to be too sure about the answer either, as it becomes an all-too-common problem of a sci-fi body horror film that loses itself more than a few times in an uncertain story.

From a cinematography point-of-view, Egan delivers a visual marvel, as director of photography Shaun Harley Lee captures a cold, clinical aesthetic symbolic of The Fix‘s world. While it’s positioned as “the future,” it’s obvious there’s a detachment between humanity and this dystopian setting with all of its class-related challenges. It comes across in the characters’ dialogue as well, since they seem emotionless and simply surviving rather than thriving. In a strange way, Ella’s transformation provides the spark to shake up the facade and throne of lies presented by those in power, even if it comes at a price.

The Fix Isn’t Sure What It’s Supposed To Be

The problem is The Fix tries to walk a tightrope between a David Cronenberg body horror like The Fly and a Luc Besson-styled sci-fi like The Fifth Element. The result feels like a mac and cheese-flavored ice cream at times. On its own, each thing tastes great, but together, it becomes too jarring to comprehend.

Kelsey Egan’s script excels when it focuses more on the body horror aspect of the story and deemphasizes the various sci-fi sub-themes. While it’s clear Egan draws influence from European sci-fi cinema and its high themes, there are too many conflicting ideas and concepts clamoring for attention that the story starts making less sense as it progresses. Plus, the deliberate sequel-bait ending doesn’t do The Fix any favors either, as it teases some kind of Avengers initiative.

The Sci-Fi Horror Film Makes Odd Choices

From an acting perspective, it’s difficult to fault the actors and Grace Van Dien fully commits to the part, attempting to mirror her character’s on-screen transformation. However, Van Dien and her castmates are let down by questionable filmmaking choices. While it’s easy to understand the emotionless nature of the people living in this world, they come across like robots in moments when they shouldn’t. There’s a juxtaposition taking place in this story – an evolution in characters like Ella – but it never translates in the hollow, monotone performances. Resultantly, it becomes difficult to care or connect with these cardboard characters.

In terms of the editing, The Fix is plagued by a rapid-fire succession of quick cuts and random musical cues instead of allowing the film to breathe. For example: There’s an important conversation between two characters in the third act. It’s a tense exchange that explains the high stakes. While one character talks, a hard rock song blares over his line before he’s even had a chance to drive home the message. The timing feels off, ruining the mood of the scene and becoming a classic case of where less should have been more.

The Fix proves to be an interesting concept wrestling with too many ideas and strange decisions. Ultimately, it needed a deft, more ruthless hand to cut through all the noise and find the truth. There’s a good movie in here somewhere, but it isn’t the one presented to the audience.

RELATED: Continue Movie Review – Nadine Crocker’s Candid Drama Reminds Us We Only Get One Life

The Fix drops on Showmax on 31 October 2024.

The Fix In a future with toxic air, a model takes a drug causing a transformation. She tries reversing it but learns her mutations could save humanity. Studio: Angry Cloud, Crave Pictures, Slated, Showmax Running Time: N/A Release Date: 31 October 2024 Cast: Grace Van Dien, Daniel Sharman, Aidan Scott, Nicole Fortuin, Chris Fisher, Ryan Kruger, Director: Kelsey Egan Writers: Kelsey Egan Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Horror Box Office: N/A