Time waits for no one – or franchise for that matter. Yet, 14 years after the last release, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown heralds the return of the popular action-adventure series rife with mind-boggling puzzle sections and deadly traps. To say the feedback toward the latest Ubisoft release has been unanimously positive would be an outright lie. Some fans aren’t happy about the new protagonist named Sargon or the Metroidvania 2.5D gameplay mechanics that’s a major departure from 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. It’ll be interesting to see what the final reception is like when people actually play the game, but it’s likely this will go down as a divisive title when all is said and done.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown revolves around the young Persian warrior Sargon, who holds special abilities that make him a menace in any fight. Sargon’s Time Powers evolve and change as a player progresses through the game as do his combo abilities. Fortunately, there are many levels and secret sections to explore as Sargon enters the cursed Mount Qaf to recover the kidnapped Prince Ghassan. Along the way, he meets a plethora of enemies – both human and monster – who want to foil his plans. The good news is Sargon has help from his fellow warriors known as the Immortals. Yeah, it’s not exactly the most original of tales…

Building on the basics

The barrier for entry in this game is extremely low. In fact, the first few missions handhold the player before introducing major threats. The initial challenges help Sargon master the basic fighting system, dodging, parrying, and Athra surges. It’s key to master these basics because the game builds on them as the story progresses and more abilities and combat skills unlock themselves. Pro tip: Do not underestimate the power of sliding to dodge enemy attacks as it might be even more valuable than a parry in the long run.

While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown appears to boast simple gameplay mechanics, it’s the combination of these various aspects that’ll help a player through the most challenging of sections. As soon as the puzzles and traps rear their ugly heads, that’s where the real fun begins. Take a look at this video posted by the game’s official X account to see how intense these puzzle sections can become and why the lack of basics will turn Sargon into roadkill if he falters.

But why does it look like Fortnite?

One of the biggest criticisms about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the look of the game. Many commentators pointed out how it appears to take inspiration from Fortnite and comes across more like a mobile game than a AAA title. Ubisoft Montpellier certainly made a choice here, and there will be people who like and dislike the aesthetic here. This stylised choice does suit the retro gameplay, though, especially in the sense that this is more of a throwback to both the beginning of the franchise as well as other Metroidvania titles. That said, there are moments when a player needs to check if they are playing a video game or watching the 2021 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe CG series on Netflix.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown worth it?

For those looking past the aesthetic choices and generic storyline, they will find a good time in the gameplay experience. It’s too easy to get lost in the puzzles and action-oriented gameplay as everything keeps moving at a brisk and enjoyable pace, all accompanied by an engrossing score created by Mentrix and Gareth Coker. Since there’s so much to explore, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown holds a strong replay value as a player can go back to see what they missed the first time around. Also, the puzzles and traps make it all worthwhile in the end as there’s a genuine satisfaction achieved when a player finally clears a troublesome section.