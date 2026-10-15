Two years before Mulder and Scully, a 13-year-old boy was already collecting paranormal evidence on NBC. We can safely say that The X-Files revolutionized television in the ’90s. Sure, it wasn’t the first of its kind (and it had to compete with the fallout of Twin Peaks early on), but the show achieved the perfect blend of horror, comedy, and a gripping mythos, making it one of the decade’s most influential pieces of pop culture. That pop culture revolution would happen in 1993, but before that, we had Eerie, Indiana.

Eerie, Indiana constantly defied its family-friendly origins, delivering paranormal thrills and chills close to those we’d later see in The X-Files. Unfortunately, being a trailblazer isn’t easy, and Eerie, Indiana‘s sole season confirms that. Critics still rate it highly [95% on Rotten Tomatoes].

What Is Eerie, Indiana About? Marshall Teller’s Paranormal Mystery

Image Credit: Cosgrove / Meurer Productions, Hearst Entertainment Productions, Unreality Incorporated

Jose Rivera and Karl Schaefer created the show targeting a pre-teen audience. The series centers on Marshall Teller, a teenager forced to move from bustling New Jersey to the suburbs of the titular town of Eerie. Marshall soon finds out that the quiet town is not what it seems, and it’s actually the “center of weirdness” for the entire planet. Together with his friend Simon Holmes, he decides to unravel the mysteries of Eerie, collecting evidence of the paranormal and the weird in a growing collection. Yes, the character predicted Mulder’s own X-Files.

Eerie, Indiana made its debut on NBC on September 15, 1991, and it was a moderate success, with critics, at least. Reviewers loved how the show treated its young audience like discerning adults, some even comparing it to Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone. Audiences, on the other hand, were a bit harder to convince.

Why Was Eerie, Indiana Cancelled? Fierce Competition on Sunday Nights

Image Credit: Cosgrove / Meurer Productions, Hearst Entertainment Productions, Unreality Incorporated

NBC placed the show in the Sunday 7 PM time slot, competing directly with CBS’s 60 Minutes and ABC’s family drama Life Goes On, which was then in its third season (per SlashFilm). Yeah, that’s not the kind of competition you’d want for your show. It finished the TV season ranked 74th out of 78 programs, according to The A.V. Club. There was also the matter of the show’s target audience.

What we now know as “tweens” were almost alien to network executives in the early ’90s. To them, the show was made for “kids”, but parents noticed that Eerie, Indiana could be too scary for younger children, and the “kid-friendly” label pushed away teenagers looking for edgier shows.

To make matters worse, Eerie, Indiana was expensive to produce. Joe Dante, the director behind Gremlins, was a creative consultant on the show and directed the pilot. The show was shot on film with feature-film production values. By spring 1992, NBC could no longer justify the show’s existence; only 18 of the show’s 19 episodes aired. The unaired episode, “The Broken Record,” was directed by Tom Holland of Fright Night. Fans would have to wait until 1993, when the show aired on the Disney Channel, to watch the final episode.

The show’s original run ended on a high note. The episode “Reality Takes a Holiday” puts on a fun metanarrative twist about a show (called Eerie, Indiana, of course) where Marshall is about to be written off. Again, this was more proof that the series was way ahead of its time, indulging in meta commentary way before it was cool.

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Eerie, Indiana Legacy: Cult Classic Status and Revival Talk

Image Credit: Cosgrove / Meurer Productions, Hearst Entertainment Productions, Unreality Incorporated

Funnily enough, being canceled was the best thing that ever happened to Eerie, Indiana. The show finally found its audience once it aired in syndication on The Disney Channel and Fox Kids. The latter commissioned a sequel series in 1998, titled Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension. That audience never left: co-creator Karl Schaefer has said revival conversations have taken place, according to TVLine, though no remake has been announced.

Eerie, Indiana is a great anthology series that suffered from poor marketing and the curse of being painfully ahead of its time. Had the show been released a few years later, as The X-Files was taking off, we might have seen the proper “X-Files for kids” show it could have been. Still, if you’re a fan of Joe Dante and that spooky vibe only the ’90s could produce, definitely give this one a watch. You can skip the sequel series, though.

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Where to watch: Eerie, Indiana is streaming free with ads on Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex and Prime Video, and can be bought for $9.99 a season on Apple TV and Fandango at Home, according to JustWatch (availability checked October 15, 2026).