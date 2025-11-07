Predator: Badlands sets up Yautja Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) as the protagonist of the story. Shunned by his clan and seen as the runt of the pack, Dek sets out to prove himself as a worthy trophy hunter. Since director Dan Trachtenberg has already pieced together parts of the Predator lore through his past movies, some fans have wondered if the story of Dek ties into something – or someone – else.

In the film, there’s a moment in which Dek picks up a mask and utters, “Wolf.” Now, if you remember the Brothers Strause’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, the Predator in the film is named Wolf. He is something of a maverick, operating like a lone wolf and “cleaner” who gets rid of problems. His name is a tribute to the Pulp Fiction character Winston Wolfe (played by Harvey Keitel), and the veteran Yautja appears to have intricate knowledge of the Xenomorphs, which he must have gained from somewhere or through lived experience. While Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem isn’t the best-received film around, most fans love Wolf because he’s the one who slaughters the Predalien.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Since the Predator timeline is all over the place, and time is a non-linear variable in this franchise, could it be that Predator: Badlands is an origin story for Wolf? Think about it: Dek is also a loner. Plus, he encounters Weyland-Yutani and forms a friendship with Thia (Elle Fanning), who would be best placed to provide Xenomorph intel. Then, there’s that whole utterance of Wolf in the movie. Hmm…

As it turns out, Dek isn’t Wolf, nor a tribute to him, as confirmed by Trachtenberg to Fortress of Solitude. “No, it is not a reference to the AVP fan-favorite predator,” he said. “It is connected to [Thia’s] story that she tells by the waterfall about the alpha wolf and the concept of the alpha wolf, which has a little bit more of a spiritual connection to Prey in the Predator hunting a wolf. But no, not related to the AVP wolf – the Harvey Keitel wolf.”

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Even though Predator: Badlands isn’t an origin story for the beloved Wolf, it introduces Dek, who appears to be set to feature in further stories judging by the ending of the movie. Where his arc goes, though, remains to be seen. Maybe he’ll still get to slaughter a Xenomorph at some point in the future.

Predator: Badlands is out now in theaters.