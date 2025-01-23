Swarms of the living dead, a secret brotherhood of mediaeval knights, and a mystical 18-wheeler truck that can battle demons? It sounds like the sort of action-packed plot that only Michael Bay could bring to life on the big screen. And the unexpected source of inspiration for this upcoming project? Well, that would be the multi-talented rapper Post Malone’s new graphic novel series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the singer and songwriter is set to release a graphic novel called Big Rig through Vault Comics later this year. But, get this: Platinum Dunes, the production company run by Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, is already working on a feature film adaptation of the novel, with Post Malone said to be playing a significant role in the creative process.

A Comic and Movie Combo That’s Built to Blow Your Mind

Image Credit: Vault Comics

This future collaboration is based on the story of a secret faction of the Knights Templar who ask God to save humanity from a terrible pestilence of demonic zombies threatening to consume the world. The answer to their prayers then comes in the form of “25 tons and 18 wheels of holy weapon,” more simply called The Rig.

This supernatural vehicle will fight the forces of evil in a fast-paced, action-packed adventure that promises to be a horror-themed cross between Mad Max: Fury Road and Evil Dead.

RELATED: Biker Mice From Mars Will Rock & Ride In A New Animated Series

Get a First Look at Post Malone’s Apocalypse-Fueled Big Rig

Before we see this explosive collaboration hit the big screen, fans can expect the high-octane thrill ride to make its debut in comic book form on Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Fans will get a free sneak peek at the first chapter of this intriguing novel, which Malone co-wrote with Adrian Wessel, co-founder of Vault Comics. The comic’s visuals will be done by Nathan Gooden, a renowned fantasy artist who has worked on comics such as Vampire: The Masquerade, Barbaric, and Dark One.

You can also expect the entire graphic novel to be released later this year, allowing fans to drive even deeper into the world of Big Rig before the film hits theatres. Of course, if the explosive, action-packed style of Michael Bay’s previous films like Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bad Boys is any indication, readers can anticipate a visually stunning and adrenaline-fuelled experience when Malone’s creative vision comes to life on the big screen.

RELATED: The TMNT 2014 Reboot Is Better Than You Remember

Tell us, do you think Michael Bay is the right director to bring Post Malone’s Big Rig to the big screen?