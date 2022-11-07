The first Enola Holmes film did so well that Netflix decided to adapt the second and now director Harry Bradbeer has teased fans about a potential Enola Holmes 3. Let’s take a look at the previous two films, how they have paved the way for the rest of the book series to be adapted into films and what we can expect from a third movie.

The Enola Holmes Mysteries is a novel series about the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes and the many adventures she goes on in Victorian England. In 2020 Nancy Springer’s novel was adapted into a film that found Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown in the title role alongside Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes (the mother of the Holmes’ siblings and an original character created by Nancy Springer).

The Story So Far

In the first film, which was adapted from the first book in the book series, The Case of the Missing Marquess, we meet Enola homes who is about to go on a search for her missing mother, Eudoria (who raised her and taught her everything she knows). After her brothers arrive home and determine that their mother left of her own accord, they try to decide what they’re going to do with Enola. Unfortunately for Mycroft, Enola has already escaped using a couple of tools left behind by her mother.

As her search begins, she meets young Viscount Tewkesbury (played by Louis Partridge), a Marquess running away from home who asks Enola to hide him. At first, she doesn’t help him but is quick to change her mind after a man in a bowler hat tries to kill him. The two decide to separate in London and Enola continues her search. After a bit of digging (and questioning some of her mother’s old acquaintances) she learns that her mother might be a little more dangerous than she’d originally thought.

While she’s investigating one of her mother’s schemes she’s attacked by the man that had tried to kill Tewkesbury but manages to escape from him. This attack leads to her deciding to investigate why the man in the bowler hat is trying to kill Tewkesbury and she quickly determines that someone is trying to kill him for his money and title,

When she meets up with Tewkesbury and warns him about the assassination attempts, the two of them are interrupted by Investigator Lestrade (played by Adeel Akhtar) who manages to catch Enola and return her to Mycroft. Her oldest brother doesn’t hesitate to send her to boarding school.

While there Enola struggles to fit in and is often getting herself into trouble. She is visited by Sherlock, who had brought a present for her and also told her that he had been unable to find their mother. After the visit, she returns to her room to find that she has been sent a package from Mycroft, but it turns out to be Tewkesbury who had snuck in to help her escape.

Once they get out, they begin to make their way to his home so that they can confront Tewkesbury’s uncle, who Enola believes is the one behind the assassination attempts. When they arrive at Basilwether Hall they run into the man with the bowler hat once again. After a bit of a struggle, they manage to take him down, but then Tewkesbury’s grandmother arrives and reveals that she was the one who had arranged to have him killed.

She shoots her grandson and tries to take Enola out as well, but runs out of bullets before she gets the job done. Thankfully for Enola, Tewkesbury survived the shot from his grandmother thanks to the plate armour that had been hidden under his shirt. On the day of the vote (that will determine which Lords get a seat in the House of Lords) Enola promises him that they will see each other again before they go their separate ways.

After they split, Enola finds an encoded message in the newspaper which seems to be from her mother but a couple of inconsistencies lead her to believe that it was actually Sherlock who sent the message (she was correct). She returns home after the meeting and finds her mother waiting for her.

Eudoria apologizes for not telling her why she left, explaining that it would have been too dangerous to bring Enola along with her. She explains that she can’t stay and, though Enola is sad about it, she understands that she and her mother are on separate paths. They agree to communicate through the newspaper if they ever need each other and then go their separate ways.

Enola decides that it is time to establish herself as an official detective.

In the second film, Enola Holmes 2, which has been adapted from The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, Enola very quickly discovers the cold realities of adulthood when she opens her own detective agency and finds herself lost in the shadow of her older brother Sherlock. No one wants a young female detective-for-hire.

Fortunately, Enola is not left without a case for too long and is soon approached by a young penniless matchstick girl. Bessie (played by Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) asks her to help find her older sister, Sarah Chapman (played by Hannah Dodd), who worked with her at the match factory owned by the Lyon’s where match girls have been dying from typhus.

Enola is quick to begin the search for the missing girl, going undercover at the factory where she finds a model of the old matches (with a red tip rather than the now white one) and meets Mae (played by Abbie Hern), a hot-headed match-girl who Enola is immediately suspicious of. She decides to follow her to her second job at the Paragon Theatre. She learns that Sarah had worked at the theatre as well and discovers a poem that had been written by her secret lover.

Enola makes her way home and happens to stumble across a drunk Sherlock who she learns is struggling with his own case. Once he sobers up and determines that she might be on a dangerous case, he is quick to offer his help, but she refuses. After deducing that the poem must be some sort of code she heads to the revealed location and finds a dying Mae, who has a piece of sheet music in her dress. Before she can get too far, she is interrupted by Superintendent Grail (played by David Thewlis) and accused of murder.

She quickly escapes back to Sherlock’s flat where he plays the sheet music for her (which turns out to be offkey) before telling her to wait in his flat while he goes to clear her name. Like every good protagonist, she does the exact opposite of what she was told to do and leaves for a ball that she believes Sarah’s lover will be attending.

At the ball, she meets Cicely (a young noblewoman who appears to have some affection for Enola’s old friend Tewkesbury) and has a conversation with Mira Troy (Lord Charles McIntyre’s secretary – played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster). Tewkesbury sees Enola and, after she briefly kidnaps him, teaches her how to dance so that she can get closer to William Lyon, the son of the matchstick factory owner who tells her to meet him in the library. Unfortunately, she is arrested by Grail before she gets the chance.

Learning about her arrest, and determined not to let his younger sister be hanged for a crime she was framed for, Sherlock seeks out the help of Edith (played by Susan Wokoma) and his mother, who arranges an elaborate scheme to save her daughter from the noose.

While visiting Tewkesbury she learns that Sarah had discovered that the match girls were being poisoned by the white phosphorus and that, in an effort to cut down costs, the factory had covered it up. She then realizes that Cicely and Sarah are the same person and that she’d been working with William to expose the match factory’s plot.

After professing her love to Tewkesbury, the two of them head to the factory where they find Sherlock who reveals that their investigations are intertwined, so they decide to work together to finish the job. They discover that a deal was struck between Lord McIntyre and William’s father, before finding a dead William with the same sheet music as before, only this time they realize it’s a map of Paragon Theatre.

When they arrive, they find Sarah, who confirms Enola’s findings and has the evidence they need to help Tewkesbury expose McIntyre. Before they can do anything, they are found by Grail and his men.

After a fight that ends with Grail falling to his death, they are found by Lestrade and more police officers, who arrest Mira Troy after the Holmes siblings reveal that she was Moriarty, the one behind the murders. Lord McIntyre, who arrived with Lestrade, burns the evidence, but he was later arrested thanks to Tewkesbury.

Sarah, Bessie, and Enola tell the match girls that the phosphorus is what had really been killing them and it sparks a strike.

After everything Enola decides to set up a new agency at Edith’s shop, where she also helps to run the secret martial arts club, and Sherlock arrives for a visit, offering her a job. Enola declines, instead offering to meet him every Thursday at 4. As Sherlock leaves, he learns that Moriarty escaped.

In a mid-credits scene of Enola Holmes 2, we see Sherlock awaiting Enola’s arrival at his flat, but instead, he finds Dr. John Watson (played by Himesh Patel) at his door.

What Can We Expect from Enola Holmes 3?

Based on the previous two films we can safely assume that the third installment of Enola Holmes is going to be based on The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets. In the book, Sherlock’s partner, Dr. Watson, is kidnapped and Sherlock finds himself struggling to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of his missing friend.

When a disguised Enola visits Watson’s wife, she spots a bouquet that was said to have been sent by one of his patients, but Enola knows better, understanding that the flowers used in the bouquet are used to symbolize death. She swears that she will be the one to rescue the doctor.

There’s no question that we will see Enola, Tewkesbury, and Sherlock at work together once again in Enola Holmes — along with what will probably be a very brief appearance by John Watson. The three of them have made such a great team in the past that they’re sure to be just as much fun in the next film.

Enola has grown famous for her extensive amounts of disguises that she uses to give herself the advantage in different situations, so there’s no chance that they won’t be just as entertaining and elaborate as the last few she’s worn and there’s also sure to be plenty of fourth wall breaking done by her.

How Has the Third Movie Been Set Up?

With Watson finally introduced in the Enola Holmes universe (much to every Sherlocks fan’s joy) and Moriarty having escaped from police custody at the end of the second film, there’s still plenty that could happen in Enola Holmes 3. Her innate ability to be able to hide from even the great Sherlock Holmes has made fans excited to see what new dangerous situations she’ll create for Enola to get herself into. Despite having very little screen time Moriarty still managed to make a fantastic and ominous villain.

Characters We Hope to See Make A Return

Besides the obvious, it would be nice to see Sam Claflin come back as Mycroft in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3. He was the source of a major obstacle for Enola and it would be interesting to see what he thinks of Enola running her own agency and whether he’ll try to get her back to finishing school, despite her being very capable of escaping, especially when she accepts help.

Many fans are hoping for more appearances to be made by Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria. She’s definitely one of the more entertaining characters and many of the scenes she’s in are guaranteed to make you laugh, whether she is performing a mildly ridiculous laugh or almost accidentally taking her daughter’s face off with a weapon she probably shouldn’t be wielding.

There have been some talks about her character possibly receiving a film of her own. It would be a prequel to Enola Holmes and tell the story of what happened before her daughter arrived in the picture. It’d be interesting to see how she interacts with her late husband and their sons and whether she was as radical as she is now.

Will There be an Enola Holmes 3 and When Can We Expect to See it?

While Netflix has not yet confirmed Enola Holmes 3, still waiting to see how well the most recent one does, it seems very likely to happen. With the first film being their biggest success and the second being met with critical acclaim upon release, there is a very good chance that Enola Holmes could grow to be a long-running success of the streaming service.

With Millie Bobby Brown set to begin filming the 5th Season of Stranger Things quite soon and Henry Cavill rumoured to be busy with a new Superman title, it could be a while before fans see the beloved characters again. Based on how long it took to make Enola Holmes 2 and how busy the schedules of the film’s biggest stars seem to be, fans probably won’t see Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3 until at least 2024.

Will There Be More Netflix Movies & Spin-Offs After Enola Holmes 3?

Nancy Springer wrote the youngest Holmes’ story in seven books, so there is plenty of material for Bradbeer to choose from if he continues to direct the film series. When the first one came out he said, “It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period.”

A lot of the actors are more than happy to return to their characters. Millie Bobby Brown in particular has said, “Yes, absolute. I would love to be a part of another one.” When discussing a potential Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix, she was more than keen. “I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, but put in difficult situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Henry Cavill informed SlashFilm that he would be “interested” to play the character once more, but it will mostly depend on how busy his schedule will be, “it’s just a matter of making sure that everything lines up and that I can give my full attention and dedication to every character.”

Enola is an extremely enjoyable and entertaining character that sends a great message to all who watch the films, especially young girls: Be comfortable with yourself and who you are, but remember that you don’t have to take on the world by yourself.

Are you looking forward to the next Enola Holmes film? What are you hoping to see in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3?