Based on Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film, The Gentlemen lit up Netflix ever since it landed on the platform on March 7. Despite the success, no one could have predicted it would still stand as the number one show on the streaming service on March 24 (according to Tudum), especially after the debut of the hotly anticipated 3 Body Problem. After all, the latter is David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ latest high-profile project since they wrapped up work on Game of Thrones, so the expectation was that it would be a monster hit on Netflix.

Sure, judging by the data available, 3 Body Problem is still immensely popular and bringing in the eyeballs, but did anyone think a British crime comedy would defeat a blockbuster sci-fi show that costs $20 million an episode? Unlikely. Nonetheless, The Gentlemen‘s triumph stands as yet another reminder to Hollywood that audiences are changing and the flash doesn’t cut it anymore; viewers want quality programming. What doesn’t make sense, though, is how Netflix still isn’t seeing it. (Although, to be fair, neither is a whole lot of other content producers.)

The Gentlemen captures the spirit of the film, but that’s it

While Guy Ritchie created the Netflix series and co-wrote and directed two episodes, The Gentlemen has the loosest of connections to his film. Yes, it does centre around the cannabis business and all the backstabbing and chicanery that takes place among the wacky cast of characters, but it’s its own story that doesn’t require any knowledge of the film that boasted star power like Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.

Is The Gentlemen worth watching, though? Absolutely. This show focuses on Eddie Horniman (Theo James) who discovers the secret family business, while having to contend with his wildcard brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings), and learning if he can trust his new “business” partner, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). Much like any Ritchie film, there are twists, turns, and countless betrayals, but the series always holds on tight to its zaniness. At its core, the intention is to make the audience laugh at all the shenanigans – and it works.

Expectedly, it’s unsurprising to see that the critics and viewers have warmly received The Gentlemen. In an age where shows are trying to reinvent the formula and stand out with unique hooks or stories, this series keeps it simple. It’s a crime caper infused with a British sense of humour, and it never fails to be funny or entertaining.

Netflix repeated the same mistake it made with The Brothers Sun

It’s no secret that streaming services are locked in a heated battle to attract viewers to their platforms. They’re dropping billions of dollars to acquire rights and green light projects that they believe will draw the most attention. However, this means nothing if viewers don’t know the programming exists.

If Netflix’s marketing was shoddy in the past, it’s downright horrendous now and it’s like the platform isn’t even trying to promote anything below its A-list titles. In the case of The Brothers Sun, Netflix failed to promote one of its best-ever shows. The result was predictable: Not enough people watched the series and it was canceled after a single season. It’s not the first – or last – program that will fall down the wayside because of haphazard marketing strategies, but it’s a recent example of what happens when the streaming service doesn’t engage the audience or promote its programming adequately enough. If no one knows about it, how can anyone watch it, right?

Netflix got lucky with The Gentlemen. Even though there was no hard link to the Guy Ritche film in terms of the story or cast, the positive word-of-mouth about the show spread and people tuned in to see what all the fuss was all about. The fans did all the heavy lifting here, but that isn’t going to work with every film or series on the platform. Something like The Gentlemen could have been swallowed up in the lead-up to 3 Body Problem, which appeared to be Netflix’s number one priority in March 2024. In the end, though, this show – which inevitably cost a fraction of 3 Body Problem – continues to outperform anyone’s wildest expectations and has become a bona fide hit. While the cream rose to the top on its own here, one wonders if Netflix has learned anything from this experience or if it will continue to be hit-and-miss with its marketing endeavours.

