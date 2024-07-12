Samsung has always been a leader in the mobile gaming space. The brand has continuously emphasised how it caters to mobile gaming across new iterations of its smartphone ranges. As the mobile gaming community continues to grow in South Africa, Samsung has yet again confirmed its efforts to create enhanced experiences to empower gamers. Gamers can experience all the thrills with the next generation of mobile gaming with the lineup of Samsung Galaxy A Series smartphones, including the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: The Powerhouse

The great thing about mobile gaming is the ability to carry your next experience in your pocket. And Samsung ensures it’ll be nothing short of epic wherever your journey takes you. The Samsung Galaxy A Series offers a range of powerful gaming machines designed to cater to the needs of South African mobile gamers, including casual enthusiasts and hardcore gamers alike. From battle royale to RPG landscapes, Samsung has you covered.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is the powerhouse of the A Series. It has been designed to deliver uncompromised performance, handling not only all your gaming needs but also all your multitasking and streaming with ease. Central to this is the Octa-core CPU, ensuring smooth operation without lag. Additionally, the graphics are enhanced via its improved GPU and NPU (Graphics and Neural Processing Units). Combining the power of graphics and efficient AI processing, the device improves both your visual display and device responsiveness during gameplay.

Gamers can also enjoy hours of continuous gaming thanks to running at lower temperatures. Thanks to the integration of an advanced cooling system, you can be assured of optimal performances while temperatures are kept in check during gameplay.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Affordable Gaming

The Galaxy A35 5G is focused on providing affordable gaming without compromising overall performance. It continues its commitment to gaming excellence over its predecessor, powered by an Octa-core CPU and bolstered by an improved GPU and NPU. This means that even as a lower-end smartphone, it can deliver performance for competitive gamers where split-second decisions and performance can be the difference between victory and defeat.

As with the A55, the A35 features next-level cooling. Thanks to its large vapour chamber cooling system, the device can dissipate heat evenly and efficiently, even during longer gaming sessions. This ensures stable performance across your gaming experience, allowing you to focus on your next move.

5G Capabilities and Storage Options

Both Galaxy A Series range devices are equipped with 5G capabilities. As such, they support ultra-fast connectivity, available at your fingertips across the country (where available). This ensures low latency and lag during online gaming sessions, creating a smooth experience. With options of 128GB and 256GB internal storage and up to a whopping 1TB storage via microSD card, there is plenty of space for your entire game library, apps and media.

High-Refresh-Rate Displays

Both smartphones are equipped with high-refresh-rate displays, further enhancing their gaming capabilities. This provides silky-smooth visuals for improved gameplay immersion. Given the responsiveness of the displays, gamers can take advantage of its benefits, from fast-paced battles to exploring virtual worlds. This makes every movement and action fluid and precise.

Game Booster And Dolby Atmos Support

To round out the enhanced gaming performance and immersion, Samsung Galaxy A Series smartphones also feature Game Booster to enrich your gaming experience. This feature optimises game performance to create smoother gameplay while reducing disruptions in-game. Its support of Dolby Atmos also delivers excellent audio quality, allowing you to hear every detail clearly, whether approaching footsteps or distant explosions.

While keeping your device cool for optimum gameplay is crucial to performance, extending your gaming sessions is also vital. Both smartphones have a 5,000mAh battery, so users can play for hours and provide up to two days of general phone usage on a single charge.

Not needing to reach for your charger while playing some of your favourite titles is an excellent benefit of optimised performance and long battery life. No one wants to lose battery power during an online gaming session. Whether on the go or gaming from your, extended gaming sessions are a breeze on the Samsung Galaxy A series.

Lastly, Samsung has also focused extensively on ergonomic design. These devices ensure the most comfort, even during extended gaming sessions. From the placement of buttons to the weight distribution on each device, meticulous attention to detail ensures that your phone feels natural and comfortable in gamers’ hands.

The Samsung Galaxy A series brings your experiences to new heights with next-generation mobile gaming.