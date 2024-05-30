The Marvel Cinematic Universe has occasionally showcased its hero roster in some less-than-heroic moments, but nothing comes close to Thor’s visit to Omnipotence City in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The MCU has had nothing short of an epic run since it first began with Iron Man in 2008, and the franchise has produced some of the greatest superhero movies ever made, from The Avengers films to the Sony-produced/MCU-set Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, not even the MCU bats .1000, and the franchise has had its share of flubs and missteps, too, with many pointing to Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Love and Thunder as the lowest point of the MCU. This is the worst MCU scene.

Excessive Comedy at the Expense of Stakes

While the MCU has always been known for its sharp sense of humour, sometimes the franchise has been known to dabble in comedy a bit too much and sacrifice stakes and drama in doing so, with the wacky, absurdist tone of Thor: Love and Thunder being by far the most prominent example. Nowhere is that clearer than in the middle section of Love and Thunder in which the Asgardian Avenger Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his associates arrive at Omnipotence City, a hidden refuge for ancient gods, to seek help in stopping Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Sadly, it doesn’t go all that well for Thor, the MCU, or the audience.

The entire sequence in Omnipotence City is played for laughs, and very cringeworthy laughs at that, with Love and Thunder clearly not treating Gorr’s vendetta against the gods with anything resembling seriousness. The sequence’s comedy hits low point after low point, with Thor’s infamous nude scene in front of the gods just scratching the surface of how sophomoric the comedy gets. Where Love and Thunder’s Omnipotence City sequence REALLY faces plants is in the appearance of the Greek God of Lightning, Zeus (Russell Crowe), who presides over the other gods. Many fans have called this the worst MCU scene due to its lack of seriousness and over-the-top humour.

Russell Crowe’s Misfire as Zeus

“Hammy” doesn’t even begin to describe Crowe’s Zeus, who dons an ill-fitting toga and alternates between Greek, Italian, and Spanish as the apparent basis for his accent of indeterminate origin. In Love and Thunder, Zeus’ zaniness, party-animal personality, and cowardice in the face of Gorr’s threat all lead to the king of the Greek Gods coming across less like an Olympian legend and more like Homer Simpson with lightning powers. It’s also a real “Never meet your heroes” moment for Thor (one of the most powerful MCU characters) himself, who leaves the meeting disappointed in the god he once read about as a child in Asgard, but it’s a meeting the movie could seriously have done without. The portrayal of Zeus has been criticized as the worst MCU scene by many due to its absurdity.

The Omnipotence City sequence, of course, is hardly the only area where Thor: Love and Thunder indulge in over-the-top silliness and camp, and the movie overall is a real night-and-day contrast to Thor’s best moments in the MCU, like his epic arrival to the Wakanda battle in Avengers: Infinity War. However, the visit to Omnipotence City in Love and Thunder really is the nadir not just for Thor himself but the entire MCU in its overindulgence in (bad) comedy and how much it completely downplays Gorr’s threat to the gods as a mere nuisance at worst to be treated like a stand-up comedy routine.

Post-Endgame Aimlessness and Comedy Overload

The MCU has been trying to find its footing again after the epic culmination of Avengers: Endgame, but even with the franchise being more hit-and-miss post-Endgame, the hits have certainly not been absent altogether, as the aforementioned cultural phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home is most certainly proof of. Thor: Love and Thunder sadly embody the perceived aimlessness that Phases Four and Five have been criticized for, resorting to carpet bombing the audience with a complete comedy overload to compensate. Thor: Love and Thunder’s trip to Omnipotence City is by far the most farcical low point the MCU and Thor himself have ever reached, so much so that unless Marvel can put together a more compelling story for the God of Thunder, it might finally be time for Marvel to retire Thor.

