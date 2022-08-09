Over the last decade, there have been many arguments regarding Hugh Jackman’s height as Wolverine. The 5’3 character, who is one of the shortest Marvel heroes, is played by a 6’1 actor. Halloween Costumes and Costume Collection have created these awesome Marvel superhero height charts comparing the tallest and shortest characters.

Groot and Juggernaut are by far the tallest in the two groups, while Yellow Jacket and Ant-Man are obviously the shortest.

However, it is interesting to note that Thor is taller than Loki, Venom is taller than Spider-Man, Captain America is taller than Red Skull, Apocalypse is taller than Thanos, and Ronan The Accuser is way taller than Star-Lord.

Of course, Mr Fantastic could probably be taller than all of these characters if he wanted to be. And who knows how big the Hulk could get if he was angry enough?

While Marvel.com lists Thanos at 6’7, Hot Toys unveiled their Thanos Sixth Scale Figure for the Avengers: Infinity War film, which is a whopping 41 centimetres tall. If you do the math, that equates to around 8 feet. That means that the film counterpart is much taller than the comic book version. And he certainly seemed like it. He tends to overshadow many of the characters he stands next to.

Below are two infographics showing the Marvel comic book superhero character height / sizes chart:

