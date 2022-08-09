Over the last decade, there have been many arguments regarding Hugh Jackman’s height as Wolverine. The 5’3 character, who is one of the shortest Marvel heroes, is played by a 6’1 actor. Halloween Costumes and Costume Collection have created these awesome Marvel superhero height charts comparing the tallest and shortest characters.
Groot and Juggernaut are by far the tallest in the two groups, while Yellow Jacket and Ant-Man are obviously the shortest.
However, it is interesting to note that Thor is taller than Loki, Venom is taller than Spider-Man, Captain America is taller than Red Skull, Apocalypse is taller than Thanos, and Ronan The Accuser is way taller than Star-Lord.
Of course, Mr Fantastic could probably be taller than all of these characters if he wanted to be. And who knows how big the Hulk could get if he was angry enough?
While Marvel.com lists Thanos at 6’7, Hot Toys unveiled their Thanos Sixth Scale Figure for the Avengers: Infinity War film, which is a whopping 41 centimetres tall. If you do the math, that equates to around 8 feet. That means that the film counterpart is much taller than the comic book version. And he certainly seemed like it. He tends to overshadow many of the characters he stands next to.
Below are two infographics showing the Marvel comic book superhero character height / sizes chart:
Click the images above for a better view
LMAO 42 CM IS NOTHING
These sizes are WAY off from anything I would have ever imagined…
Iron man is 6’6″?????? Sigh….not buying it for all of Tony Starks money……that joke is as lame as the height tiny-tony……
But, whatever! Iron man, moreover, RDJ is a fucking ROCK STAR and I would go down on a guy, for very little money to support my cocaine addiction, if that assured my chance work/socialize w that guy!
juggernaut is actually 6′ 10″, and all of those characters look stretched
8’3 (2.5m)
i need to know thanos real height
In the comics, Thanos is 6’7″, but in the MCU, in the Thanos VS Hulk fight scene in Infinity War, my guess estimation is that Thanos is 8’3″ because Hulk is 8’6″ in the film.
Thanos is 6’9 in the comics!!!
Did you even read the article?
Fortress of Solitude I read the article but I’m starting Thanos real height in the comics not in the movies! He is 6’9″ not 6’7″!!!
So Marvel.com got it wrong?
https://marvel.com/characters/58/thanos
Thanos is slightly smaller than the Hulk!