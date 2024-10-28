Ever since the first Venom came to theaters in 2018, the popularity of ferrofluids has surged. Ferrofluids are the closest thing we have in real life to the Venom Symbiote (fortunately), and they look amazing when they react to magnetic impulses . That fact didn’t escape from Jake Laser’s creative mind who showed off his real-life symbiote suit to the cast of Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom’s Unique Look: A Marvel Staple

One of the coolest things about Venom has to be the unique look of the tar-like Symbiote. Much like Spidey’s webs, Venom’s dark tendrils have become a Marvel staple since the character debuted in 1988. Fortunately for fans, if there’s one thing the Venom film trilogy did outstandingly well, that would be Venom’s look.

After seeing the uninspired Symbiote we got with Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3, seeing Tom Hardy’s transformation into Spider-Man’s archnemesis in his own movie trilogy has been refreshing. It also shows just how badass the Symbiote can look if done right.

Jake Laser’s Symbiote Suit Creation

The YouTuber/Inventor has shocked fans with his lifelike props that mimic the fantasies we see in movies, only in real life. From creating real-life ice shooters to recreating Spider-Man’s web-slinging powers, Laser has achieved the ultimate geek dream: he’s made comic books real.

A couple of years ago, Laser shook his followers with his take on the Symbiote suit from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The suit covered his entire body in ferrofluid, making him look like Venom in an instant. Well, at least the Topher Grace version of the character – that’s as close as we can get before we reach Klyntar.

Now, two years later, Laser’s popularity is through the roof, as he now connected with some of the celebrities who inspired his works. That list includes the cast of the most recent Venom film, The Last Dance, who couldn’t believe their eyes when Laser showed them his concept suit.

The Viral Reaction to Laser’s Creation

Laser posted the video to his Instagram page , where he claims that he showed the Venom cast some “Real-life Venom.” In the short video, we can see that Tom Hardy and some of his co-stars from The Last Dance, including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple, loved the look of the realistic Symbiote.

“Love it,” said Hardy – “I’ll take a couple of barrels of that,” the real Eddie Brock joked with Laser. The demonstration went well with Venom fans, seeing as every comment in the post praises Laser’s ingenuity.

Even the official Venom movie account acknowledged the post, commenting with a black heart emoji – very in character for the Symbiote antihero. Beyond the initial shock, Laser’s impressive handling of graphene as a Symbiote replacement could also spell some exciting stuff for Venom’s future, whether that happens with Sony or Marvel.

It would be easy to imagine a skilled filmmaker using graphene or all sorts of different ferrofluids to achieve the iconic look of the Symbiotes, especially with The Last Dance‘s finale promising a return of Knull and a resurgence of the Symbiote species.

While we wait for news regarding the franchise’s future, YouTubers like Jake Laser show us how embedded in pop culture Venom has become thanks to his film trilogy. Let’s hope Sony can seize this momentum and give fans the continuation they deserve after the epic conclusion of Venom: The Last Dance.

RELATED: Venom: The Last Dance Movie Review – The Symbiote Saga’s Final Installment Washes Away the Sour Taste of Joker 2

What are your thoughts on Jake Laser’s Venom symbiote suit?