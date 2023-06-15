The highly anticipated release of Andrés Muschietti‘s The Flash, considered by many as the closing chapter of the DCEU, has taken the cinema world by storm. In a dazzling red carpet event held by Warner Brothers Discovery, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate the world premiere of The Flash. Fans eagerly awaited the appearance of Ezra Miller, the talented actor who portrays the beloved character. While initial reports suggested that no interviews would be conducted, surprisingly, Ezra Miller was actually given the opportunity to speak on the red carpet at The Flash Hollywood premiere.

RELATED: “There Should Have Been An On-Set Psychologist” – We Need To Talk About Kevin DEEPLY Affected The Flash’s Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller graced the event with their presence, looking dapper in an elegant outfit. Prior to the screening, the cast and crew took the stage, introducing themselves to the enthusiastic audience. Miller’s arrival was met with anticipation and excitement. However, the biggest surprise of the evening came later when an unexpected interview with Ezra Miller surfaced, marking their first public appearance since 2021’s DC Fandome event.

The interview captures a unique moment in the actor’s career. Considering the controversies that surrounded Ezra Miller in recent years, this unexpected interaction with the press offers intriguing insights into their perspective on The Flash and their role within the DC Universe.

“It’s a huge honour and a big delight, and it’s extremely exciting. It’s really it’s a beautiful moment for me. It’s really wonderful to see everybody and have a moment to celebrate this movie that, as you say, has been sort of a journey.” — Ezra Miller on the film

RELATED: “It Wasn’t Quite Satisfying For Me” – Michael Shannon Describes His General Zod Experience on The Flash

The interview, hosted by The Movie Report, showcases Miller’s admiration for the character of The Flash and their passion for the film. Notably, they express immense gratitude towards director Andy Muschietti, drawing parallels between Muschietti and visionary director Zack Snyder, who initially brought them into the DC Universe through the Justice League film. Miller’s eloquent words resonate with sincerity and appreciation, hinting at a promising future for both the actor and the character.

“Well, besides, just being one of the most glorious, beautiful, wonderful people, I’ve ever been privileged enough to know… I think Andy is such a detailed creative mind. I think he’s perfect for this genre, because he’s such a visual artist, um, similar to Zack Snyder, who brought me into this whole world. Andy, is another director like that who’s, almost like a comic book visionary. He has his own really detailed, really sophisticated approach. Honestly, he’s one of those directors who can have a lot of um remembrance of scope like a big story and big effects in a big world, but you can also remember and be really focused on the details. Like the little things you know, I think this was the most fun I had uh playing this part.” — Ezra Miller on Andrés Muschietti

Warner Brothers, despite the controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, has remained supportive of the actor throughout the production of The Flash. The film itself holds an important place in the DC Universe, as it serves as a tribute to the extensive superhero universe nurtured under Warner Brothers’ guidance. Those who have already seen the movie attest to Ezra Miller’s exceptional performance, leaving an indelible impression on viewers.

While some may question the handling of the controversies surrounding Miller, it is essential to acknowledge the complexities of mental health struggles. Miller’s public journey reflects a deeper understanding of the challenges they have faced, and it is crucial to support them in their pursuit of the help they need. However, Warner Brothers’ silence on the matter has raised concerns among fans and critics alike.

RELATED: “DC Is Officially Dead” – The Flash Fans’ Reactions

Nonetheless, The Flash stands as a remarkable cinematic experience, captivating audiences with its entertaining and enjoyable narrative. Although it may not claim the title of the greatest superhero or comic book film, it holds a special place in the hearts of viewers. Miller’s talent shines through, proving their brilliance as an actor and leaving fans excited for future endeavours.

As Ezra Miller’s first public appearance in years, this interview marks a significant moment in their career. It is uncertain when such an occasion will present itself again, making this glimpse into Miller’s thoughts and feelings all the more valuable.

“Besides his speed, probably his altruism and his… um, his moral compass, his willingness to sacrifice and some of the like key details of a hero, I think he embodies them. You know, really fully, yeah. I think it’s their life experience, right? Their experience base has made them sort of define differently. They processed things differently, and I think they have a different Outlook. So you have one Barry who is… seasoned and who has been through a lot of heartache and a lot of pain, and you have another Barry who never really had to go through that stuff.” — Ezra Miller on The Flash characters

RELATED: “Flies & Shoots Lasers Out His Eyes?” Michael Keaton’s Batman Learns About Superman In New Flash Clip

In conclusion, while opinions surrounding Ezra Miller may be divided, there is no denying their exceptional talent and the impact they have made in The Flash. This interview at The Flash premiere proves that they had a great time making the film.