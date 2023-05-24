Fans of the action-adventure franchise have been eagerly awaiting news of a potential sequel to one of the best games on the PS4. With its stunning graphics, engaging story, and addictive gameplay, the second game in the inFamous franchise, Second Son, left an indelible mark on the gaming community. In this article, we delve into the rumours, clues, and hints that might shed light on the possibility of an inFamous 3 game.

It’s been nearly a decade since Sucker Punch gave us inFamous: Second Son game on the PS4, transporting us to a futuristic Seattle full of complex moral choices and superhuman abilities. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the beloved inFamous series – a franchise that helped define PlayStation exclusives during the PlayStation 3 era.

But after Second Son‘s release in 2014, the series went quiet, leaving many eager inFamous fans wondering: when will we return to this thrilling world of morally grey superheroes and their consequences?

The time seems ripe for a fresh inFamous game to push the series forward with current-generation hardware and storytelling. With memorable characters, compelling moral choices, and exhilarating gameplay, a new inFamous could reinvigorate the series for a new generation of PlayStation players. Now the question is: where have Delsin and his fellow “conduits” been all this time, and will a new hero rise to face the next crisis to hit this imaginative world?

Lessons In Modern Game Design

In the nine years since Second Son, Sucker Punch has released Ghost of Tsushima – an open-world action adventure that perfected many of the ideas first explored in inFamous. Ghost of Tsushima showed Sucker Punch’s mastery of crafting living, breathing open worlds filled with side quests and activities that meaningfully contribute to the overall narrative.

The studio has also undoubtedly taken notice of innovative open-world designs in games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Breath of Wild redefined what an open-world game could be through its minimal narrative structure, organic player progression, and physics-based gameplay possibilities.

Just imagine how amazing it would be to finally use some of Delsin of Cole’s powers in the same creative ways as Link uses runes or the Ultrahand in BotW and Tears of the Kingdom. The possibilities are limitless.

Another Chance

While a new inFamous seems like an ideal next step creatively for Sucker Punch, the studio has been candid that a return to the franchise is not currently in their plans. In a 2022 open letter, Sucker Punch themselves admitted that there were no plans to bring back the franchise for another entry.

As it stands, it feels as if there’s a dire need for a new chapter not just on the inFamous franchise, but on Cole’s story as well. Second Son and First Light cleverly avoided being dubbed the “third” entry in the franchise. After all, avid players know that inFamous 2’s ending concluded Cole’s story with a massive question mark, opening the possibility of a proper inFamous 3 that never came.

Why Not?

It would be one thing if the inFamous game series had a shaky reception from critics, but the franchise has always scored favourably with reviewers and fans. It’s a mystery why Sony seems so hesitant in commissioning a new chapter in the series, instead going all in with safe bets like God of War and endless re-releases of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Sucker Punch’s creative energy is clearly still present, as evidenced by Ghost of Tsushima. Add to this the potential of using the new Zelda games as inspiration, and you got yourself the perfect recipe for a modern inFamous.

With the PlayStation 5 still in its relative infancy, there’s still some time for Sucker Punch to surprise us. If we can’t get a proper inFamous 3, at the very least, it would be nice to see the series remastered for modern consoles. That, or lend the rights to Insomniac – they sure know how to make an excellent superhero game.

Tell us, do you want an inFamous 3 game?