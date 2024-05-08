After all the chaos with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and DC’s Black Adam, people are wondering what the wrestler-turned-actor will do next. There has been talk about the actor joining the MCU in the past few years, but new speculation suggests he will join as an X-Men villain rather than a hero. We’re not sure if these rumours are true yet, but imagining Dwayne Johnson as the MCU’s Apocalypse is definitely intriguing.

Dwayne Johnson’s Flop As A Hero

If you have kept up with the drama in the superhero movie studio world, you won’t need any updates on what has happened with DC and The Rock’s special project, Black Adam. In the DC superhero/anti-hero movie, the 52-year-old star played the main protagonist, telling a redemption story for the ancient Egyptian super-powered man locked away for centuries and then released to enact his own individual form of justice in the modern world.

While the movie had everything it needed to succeed, it didn’t. A combination of bad sales and bad reviews resulted in Black Adam being widely considered a flop, despite many fans of the IP and the actor still loving the movie. There has been no talk of a sequel, and The Rock has officially stepped away from the role and DC Studio as a whole.

Of course, this also opens him to other opportunities, like the one he is rumoured to be pursuing.

There Have Been Rumours Before

When Black Adam first hit cinemas, there was a rumour that Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson would jump the proverbial DC Studios ship and swim on to the MCU. This rumour was brought to a head when Cavill appeared in the Black Adam post-credit scene and was first announced to be returning to the role of Superman. We all know this didn’t pan out, and many hearts were broken when we heard the news that Cavill wouldn’t be returning as the Man of Steel.

The rumour was further fuelled by the fact that, at the time, Cavill was using Dwayne Johnson’s former wife and business partner as his manager, solidifying the thought that the two were ready to set sail for calmer seas. At the time, it was suggested that Johnson would play Namor in Black Panther 2. That role went to Tenoch Huerta, who did a great job in it. However, considering the actor is facing some pretty serious allegations, the role could be up for grabs again.

Rumours That Dwayne Johnson Is Joining The MCU

With the X-Men no longer trapped outside of the MCU and Marvel Studios making moves to start including the mutants in the universe, fans are wondering who will bring these amazing mutants to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. X-Men ’97 was Marvel’s first step at reintroducing the mutants to their universe through the animated sector. It has been successful, only fuelling fans’ hopes and expectations for when they will be joining the cinematic universe as well.

In that vein, a new rumour swirling around from MyTimeToShineHello’s Twitter [X] account suggests that Marvel Studios wants Dwayne Johnson to join the MCU, but this time as a villain. As the rumour goes, Marvel Studios is eyeing Johnson for the role of Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur (translated as “The Seven Lights”). The character is known for being one of the world’s first mutants, the main villain for the original X-Factor team, and a recurring villain in the X-Men comics.

After all the criticism that The Rock received for his performance as an anti-hero, portraying a villain (like he currently is in the WWE) might be the perfect way for him to return to the superhero sphere in a way that is authentic to him. In fact, when you step back and think about it, Dwayne Johnson might actually be a perfect fit for Apocalypse in terms of physicality and personality.

This is one rumour we actually hope is true.

What do you think about the rumour that Dwayne Johnson might join the MCU as the X-Men villain, Apocalypse?