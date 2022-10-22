The latest fantasy and sci-fi series’ are always looking for new ways to cut the budget, make production smoother, and improve the experience of everyone involved in the making of the production, by any means possible. A lot of the time, this is made possible by the latest in cutting-edge technology. For House of the Dragon Season 1, this was no different, however, it looks like they may be switching it up a little and using The Volume less in Season 2.

The Volume

Described as the latest in cutting-edge technology, The Volume is the industry name for a 360-degree LED screen that is powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine that can display any scene a director needs for the background of their production. Since first becoming available in 2021, The Volume quickly became the IT thing for every new fantasy and sci-fi production out there. It is a production tool that can be used to make directors’ lives a little easier, but probably shouldn’t be the main basis of any production.

Using The Volume

The Mandalorian was one of the first sci-fi productions that reportedly used The Volume, followed by more Star Wars-inspired shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which both heavily relied on the use of the screen. It seems that Disney didn’t reserve this technology only for their Star Wars works, as Marvel also made use of The Volume extensively for Thor: Love and Thunder.

HBO gave the technology a test drive for the first season of House of the Dragon, and it seems that the tool had its ups and its downs, all of which were confirmed by a director from the series. The Hollywood Reporter did a deep dive into the new tech to see if they could discover if the machine was worth it or not.

During their interview with multiple creators regarding the use of The Volume on various projects, they chatted with Clare Kilner, a director on House of the Dragon who was quoted on the advantages and disadvantages of the new technology.

“It was a big learning curve, and I think it worked well for some moments and less well for others,” she said in the story. “It’s especially good for never-ending sunrises and sunsets, for example.” And a perfect example is the standoff between Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the second episode of the show, which HBO later shared wouldn’t have been possible with traditional filming techniques because you can’t press pause on a sunset.

The Downfall of The Volume

Although the ‘ground-breaking’ technology had been used for all the other Star Wars shows, Andor decided that they were not going to make use of it at all, and the other shows have been described as shallow and flat in comparison to the amazing show. Looking at the shows that have been made with the use of The Volume, versus Andor, which physically created many of its sets, reveals that they all pale in comparison to the real thing and that The Volume may not be worth all the hype. And it’s starting to show.

Unfortunately, it seems that The Volume had a short shelf life, as “the virtual production stage at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, which opened in 2021 and was used for [House of the] Dragon, is already shutting down,” according to the report by The Hollywood Reporter. This could spell the end of its use in the HBO series.

A representative of Warner Bros. Studios did share in the report that visual production technology will still be available as needed, but it’s not a great sign for The Volume’s future use in building the Game of Thrones universe or House of the Dragon Season 2.

If HBO does choose to leave The Volume behind, there is a high chance that we will get the same depth and beauty we got from Andor out of the second season of House of the Dragon.

Do you think HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2 should leave The Volume behind?